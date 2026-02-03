Budget 2026 Explained: How Will Government Arrange Over Rs 53 Lakh Crore For Its Expenditure
February 3, 2026
By Krishnanand
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday presented a record budget of 53.5 lakh crores, a massive amount by any yardstick. It’s not easy for any finance minister to mobilise this huge amount for meeting the government’s committed expenditure.
A look at the official data and budget projections made by the finance minister showed that more than half of the budgeted expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh crore will come from the tax revenues collected by the Centre.
The estimates for FY 2026-27 suggest that the Centre is expected to collect Rs 35.33 lakh crores in tax revenue in the next financial year (FY 2026-27). However, a sizable part of it, Rs 6.66 lakh crores will be transferred to the states as their share in the taxes collected by the Centre. This will leave the Centre with nearly Rs 28.67 lakh crores to meet its own expenses.
This amount of Rs 28.67 lakh crores, collected as the tax revenue (net to the Centre), that will accrue to the Centre after deducting the state’s share, accounts for 53.6 percent of the total budgeted expenditure of Rs 53.5 lakh crore.
It leaves a gap of nearly Rs 24.83 lakh crores in the Union Government’s budgeted expenditure for the next financial year and total net tax revenue of the Centre.
Borrowings - The second biggest source for meeting expenditure
After the tax revenue, which includes direct taxes such as income tax (including securities transaction tax - STT) and corporate tax and indirect taxes such as Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other indirect taxes such as customs duty and central excise duties levied by the Centre, the second biggest source for meeting the Union Government’s expenditure is borrowing.
The loans taken by the Centre are not a small amount. The Union Government’s borrowing for the three-year period, FY 2024-25, FY 2025-26 (the current financial year) and the next fiscal – FY 2026-27 is above a record Rs 15 lakh crores per, taking the cumulative borrowings in these three years to over Rs 48 lakh crores, which is over 97 percent of this year’s total budget.
While as per the latest numbers, the total borrowing of the Centre in FY 2024-25 was above Rs 15.74 lakh crores, for the ongoing financial year ending in March it is expected to decline slightly to Rs 15.58 lakh crores but for the next financial year, the borrowing is expected to touch Rs 17 lakh crores.
In other words, nearly one-third of the total budgeted expenditure of the Union Government, a huge amount of Rs 17 lakh crore will be arranged by taking loans by the Centre. It’s a huge burden on the Centre and it impacts the fiscal deficit, which reflects the overall borrowing of the Government in a financial year.
As a percentage of the country’s total nominal gross domestic production, which is estimated to reach 393 lakh crores in FY 2026-27 on the next fiscal, this amount of Rs 17 lakh crore would be 4.3 percent of the GDP. For the current year, the fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.4 percent of the GDP. Though as a percent of GDP, the fiscal deficit is expected to decline from 4.4 percent for the current fiscal to 4.3 percent in the next fiscal. But in absolute terms, it would increase by nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crores.
DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor, EY India told ETV Bharat that the pace of fiscal consolidation has moderated in the FY 2026-27 Budget. “After achieving a reduction of 40 basis points from 4.8% of GDP in FY25 to 4.4% in FY26 (RE), the reduction in FY27 (BE) is only 10 basis points, taking the FY27 fiscal deficit to 4.3% of GDP.”
“This moderation is due to a fall in the Government of India’s gross tax revenues to GDP ratio which has progressively gone down from 11.5 percent in FY 2024-25 to 11.4 percent in FY 2025-26 (RE) and further to 11.2 percent in FY 2026-27 (BE) which translates into a fall in Centre’s non-debt receipts relative to GDP,” he observed.
The Centre’s tax receipts and borrowing account for Rs 45.67 lakh crores or some 85.4 percent of the total budgeted expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for the next fiscal.
Third biggest source of budget financing: Non-tax revenue
Non-tax revenue of the Union Government is estimated to be Rs 6.66 lakh crores in the next fiscal, some 12.5 percent of the total budgeted expenditure. This includes dividend payments, disinvestment proceeds among others.
These three sources will account for nearly 98 percent of the Union government’s budgeted expenditure for the next year. Rest of the money will come from recovery of loans and other receipts. For example, the Centre is expected to recover loans worth Rs 38,397 crores in the next financial year while other receipts are expected to be in the range of Rs 80,000 crores in FY 2026-27.