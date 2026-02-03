ETV Bharat / business

Budget 2026 Explained: How Will Government Arrange Over Rs 53 Lakh Crore For Its Expenditure

By Krishnanand

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday presented a record budget of 53.5 lakh crores, a massive amount by any yardstick. It’s not easy for any finance minister to mobilise this huge amount for meeting the government’s committed expenditure.

A look at the official data and budget projections made by the finance minister showed that more than half of the budgeted expenditure of over Rs 53 lakh crore will come from the tax revenues collected by the Centre.

The estimates for FY 2026-27 suggest that the Centre is expected to collect Rs 35.33 lakh crores in tax revenue in the next financial year (FY 2026-27). However, a sizable part of it, Rs 6.66 lakh crores will be transferred to the states as their share in the taxes collected by the Centre. This will leave the Centre with nearly Rs 28.67 lakh crores to meet its own expenses.

This amount of Rs 28.67 lakh crores, collected as the tax revenue (net to the Centre), that will accrue to the Centre after deducting the state’s share, accounts for 53.6 percent of the total budgeted expenditure of Rs 53.5 lakh crore.

It leaves a gap of nearly Rs 24.83 lakh crores in the Union Government’s budgeted expenditure for the next financial year and total net tax revenue of the Centre.

Borrowings - The second biggest source for meeting expenditure

After the tax revenue, which includes direct taxes such as income tax (including securities transaction tax - STT) and corporate tax and indirect taxes such as Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other indirect taxes such as customs duty and central excise duties levied by the Centre, the second biggest source for meeting the Union Government’s expenditure is borrowing.

The loans taken by the Centre are not a small amount. The Union Government’s borrowing for the three-year period, FY 2024-25, FY 2025-26 (the current financial year) and the next fiscal – FY 2026-27 is above a record Rs 15 lakh crores per, taking the cumulative borrowings in these three years to over Rs 48 lakh crores, which is over 97 percent of this year’s total budget.

While as per the latest numbers, the total borrowing of the Centre in FY 2024-25 was above Rs 15.74 lakh crores, for the ongoing financial year ending in March it is expected to decline slightly to Rs 15.58 lakh crores but for the next financial year, the borrowing is expected to touch Rs 17 lakh crores.