Budget 2026: What The Electronics And IT Sector Looks Forward To
Electronics and information technology have been key segments of India’s economy in recent years, with initiatives aimed at expanding digital infrastructure and encouraging domestic production.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament today (February 1). The Budget is expected to outline the government’s financial priorities for the coming financial year, including allocations related to the electronics and information technology sector.
Electronics manufacturing and information technology have been key segments of India’s economy in recent years, with initiatives aimed at expanding digital infrastructure and encouraging domestic production. The sector includes areas such as electronic hardware, semiconductors, IT services and digital platforms.
The Union Budget will also provide clarity on government spending plans for the sector in 2026-27. In Budget 2025-26, the allocation for the Ministry of Electronics and Technology (MeitY) increased by 48.16% from the revised estimate (RE) for FY25, primarily focussed on giving a boost to two sectors, electronics manufacturing and manufacturing of semiconductors.
MeitY was allocated Rs 26,026.25 crore for FY 26, up from Rs 17,566.31 crore (RE FY25). Allocation for the IndiaAI Mission and cyber security projects was also increased. In her 2025-26 budget speech, Sitharaman had announced that the basic custom duty (BCD) on Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD) will be increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent and reduced on Open Cell and other components to 5 per cent. Similar initiatives are expected in this budget as well.
The government then had also enhanced allocation for production-linked incentives for mobile phones, IT hardware, semiconductor scheme, and IndiaAI Mission, by about 84 per cent to Rs 18,000 crore.
The largest allocation, amounting to Rs 8,885 crore, was dedicated to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, which primarily focuses on mobile phone production. Beneficiaries of the scheme include Apple vendors such as Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Dixon Technologies in addition to other companies like Lava International, Samsung, and more.
The allocation for semiconductor projects was more than doubled, reaching Rs 2,499.96 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The government had secured a total investment commitment of Rs 1.52 lakh crore for various semiconductor projects. The Union Budget had also increased the allocation for compound semiconductors, sensors, chip assembly, testing, and packaging units by 56 per cent, raising it to Rs 3,900 crore from the revised allocation of Rs 2,500 crore.
