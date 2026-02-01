ETV Bharat / business

Budget 2026: What The Electronics And IT Sector Looks Forward To

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament today (February 1). The Budget is expected to outline the government’s financial priorities for the coming financial year, including allocations related to the electronics and information technology sector.

Electronics manufacturing and information technology have been key segments of India’s economy in recent years, with initiatives aimed at expanding digital infrastructure and encouraging domestic production. The sector includes areas such as electronic hardware, semiconductors, IT services and digital platforms.

The Union Budget will also provide clarity on government spending plans for the sector in 2026-27. In Budget 2025-26, the allocation for the Ministry of Electronics and Technology (MeitY) increased by 48.16% from the revised estimate (RE) for FY25, primarily focussed on giving a boost to two sectors, electronics manufacturing and manufacturing of semiconductors.

MeitY was allocated Rs 26,026.25 crore for FY 26, up from Rs 17,566.31 crore (RE FY25). Allocation for the IndiaAI Mission and cyber security projects was also increased. In her 2025-26 budget speech, Sitharaman had announced that the basic custom duty (BCD) on Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD) will be increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent and reduced on Open Cell and other components to 5 per cent. Similar initiatives are expected in this budget as well.