Civil Aviation Ministry Budget 2026 Allocations: Udan Scheme, IndiGo Fiasco - All Eyes On FM Sitharaman Today
Published : February 1, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
New Delhi: The Budget 2026 is likely to announce an incentive scheme to promote the manufacturing of small aircraft, as the government steps up efforts to build a self-reliant civil aviation manufacturing ecosystem in India.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament today (Feb 1, 2026). Civil Aviation would be one of the key areas of focus, considering how the 2025-26 period has been a period of considerable strain for India's aviation industry.
The sector witnessed a series of critical incidents, including an Air India crash, widespread cyber intrusions affecting airline and airport systems, and a notable increase in technical malfunctions across various aircraft fleets.
The events, compounded by significant operational disruptions experienced by low-cost carrier IndiGo in December 2025, exposed the sector's vulnerability and diminished public confidence.
In 2025-26, the budgetary allocation for the civil aviation ministry was Rs 2,400.31 crore, a nearly 10% decrease from the 2024-25 revised estimates of Rs 2,658.68 crore, with the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN receiving a lower amount of Rs 540 crore.
On the backdrop of the IndiGo crisis, the government had recently granted no-objection certificates to three new airlines—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress in late 2025. The airlines are set to launch operations in 2026.
The aviation sector is also seeking lower Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) taxes and a push to airport infrastructure across the country.
The Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) has maintained its stable outlook on the Indian aviation industry, even as it navigates a challenging period marked by operational disruptions and revised growth projections.
While the industry is expected to face a significant net loss of Rs 170-180 billion in FY2026, the outlook remains stable because these disruptions are expected to be temporary.
The Budget 2026 will likely announce an incentive scheme to promote the manufacturing of small aircraft, as the government steps up efforts to build a self-reliant civil aviation manufacturing ecosystem. Small aircraft usually refer to planes with fewer than 20 seats, deployed primarily on short-haul and regional routes.
Last year, in her Budget speech, Sitharaman stated that UDAN has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspirations for faster travel.
"Inspired by that success, a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and North East region districts," the minister had said.
