Civil Aviation Ministry Budget 2026 Allocations: Udan Scheme, IndiGo Fiasco - All Eyes On FM Sitharaman Today

New Delhi: The Budget 2026 is likely to announce an incentive scheme to promote the manufacturing of small aircraft, as the government steps up efforts to build a self-reliant civil aviation manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament today (Feb 1, 2026). Civil Aviation would be one of the key areas of focus, considering how the 2025-26 period has been a period of considerable strain for India's aviation industry.

The sector witnessed a series of critical incidents, including an Air India crash, widespread cyber intrusions affecting airline and airport systems, and a notable increase in technical malfunctions across various aircraft fleets.

The events, compounded by significant operational disruptions experienced by low-cost carrier IndiGo in December 2025, exposed the sector's vulnerability and diminished public confidence.

In 2025-26, the budgetary allocation for the civil aviation ministry was Rs 2,400.31 crore, a nearly 10% decrease from the 2024-25 revised estimates of Rs 2,658.68 crore, with the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN receiving a lower amount of Rs 540 crore.

On the backdrop of the IndiGo crisis, the government had recently granted no-objection certificates to three new airlines—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress in late 2025. The airlines are set to launch operations in 2026.