Budget 2026-27: Environmentalists Hail Duty Exemptions On Sodium Antimonate For Solar Glass Panel Manufacture
Duty exemption also given to capital goods for processing critical minerals, and for the manufacture lithium-ion cells for energy storage systems.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Environmentalists on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asserting that it is aimed at restoration of the environment. The Finance Minister had earlier announced a slew of initiatives in the Budget to give a push to environmental conservation, most critically exempting basic customs duty on import of sodium antimonate, which is essential for the manufacture of the glass used in solar panels. This effectively means the basic customs duty rate will become nil, from the current 7.5 per cent.
Reacting to the Budget, environmentalist Dr Anil Gupta told ETV Bharat, "From an environmental perspective, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026-27 is historic." Dr Gupta, who is a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said the government's move to exempt basic customs duty on import of sodium antimonate is a big step in the direction towards environmental conservation.
"This step will help in environment sustainability," he said, referring to India's aim to be Net Zero by 2050.
Notably, the Economic Survey tabled by the Finance Minister in Parliament had noted that India has already surpassed the goal of 50 per cent installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, which stood at 51.93 per cent at the end of December 2025, supported by record annual additions of renewable energy capacity.
Echoing these sentiments, environmentalist Deepak Ramesh Gaur told ETV Bharat, "The budget is aimed at restoration of the environment. It is encouraging for the people who are actually working in the domain of environment sustainability and renewable sources of energy."
"I think we are moving towards the direction of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by keeping environment sustainability in focus," he said.
Gaur, who is also known as India's Tree Man, while referring to the issue of air pollution, said, "I won't say it is totally ignored. The focus should have been on this. So, we have to consider that factor."
Environmentalist B S Vohra told ETV Bharat, "The Union Budget totally ignored the pollution issue. It is shocking." Referring to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, he said, "Crores of people are suffering. The problem is severe. Delhi’s air is toxic, but apparently not toxic enough for the budget."
The FM also proposed to extend the existing basic customs duty exemption on imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects till the year 2035 and expand it for all nuclear plants irrespective of their capacity.
The Finance Minister further announced to provide basic customs duty exemption to the import of capital goods required for processing of critical minerals in India, and proposed to extend the basic customs duty exemption on capital goods used to manufacture lithium-ion (Li-ion)cells for batteries, to those also used to manufacture lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells for energy storage systems.
The move is aimed to reduce input costs, boost domestic manufacturing and promote export competitiveness and customs duty on the these items. These would be applicable with effect from February 2.
Pointing out that a scheme for Rare Earth Permanent Magnets was launched in November last year, the Finance Minister said, "We now propose to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing."