Budget 2026-27: Environmentalists Hail Duty Exemptions On Sodium Antimonate For Solar Glass Panel Manufacture

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Environmentalists on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asserting that it is aimed at restoration of the environment. The Finance Minister had earlier announced a slew of initiatives in the Budget to give a push to environmental conservation, most critically exempting basic customs duty on import of sodium antimonate, which is essential for the manufacture of the glass used in solar panels. This effectively means the basic customs duty rate will become nil, from the current 7.5 per cent.

Reacting to the Budget, environmentalist Dr Anil Gupta told ETV Bharat, "From an environmental perspective, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026-27 is historic." Dr Gupta, who is a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said the government's move to exempt basic customs duty on import of sodium antimonate is a big step in the direction towards environmental conservation.

"This step will help in environment sustainability," he said, referring to India's aim to be Net Zero by 2050.

Notably, the Economic Survey tabled by the Finance Minister in Parliament had noted that India has already surpassed the goal of 50 per cent installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, which stood at 51.93 per cent at the end of December 2025, supported by record annual additions of renewable energy capacity.

Echoing these sentiments, environmentalist Deepak Ramesh Gaur told ETV Bharat, "The budget is aimed at restoration of the environment. It is encouraging for the people who are actually working in the domain of environment sustainability and renewable sources of energy."