Stock Markets Bounce Back After Falling In Early Deals

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped in early trade on Thursday, but later bounced back to trade in positive territory, amid value buying at lower levels. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 156.83 points to 84,949.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 47 points to 25,938.95.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered their early lost ground and traded higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 146.52 points higher at 85,244.78, while the Nifty traded 36.70 points up at 26,024.80.

Both the benchmark indices were on a downtrend for the past four days. From the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, Titan, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

However, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,206.92 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,730.41 crore, according to exchange data.