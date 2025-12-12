ETV Bharat / business

Brookfield To Invest USD 1 Billion To Build Asia's Largest GCC In Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said asset manager Brookfield is set to invest over USD 1 billion (around Rs 9,000 crore) to create a global capability centre (GCC) facility in the state. Fadnavis said a formal agreement for the GCC, which will create a total of 45,000 jobs, will be signed in due course, pointing out that the government and Brookfield have zeroed in on a plan in discussions.

"It (investment) will be more than USD 1 billion. One single project will create 45,000 jobs," Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

In a statement issued later, Brookfield said it has partnered with one B S Sharma for the project, and added the project is being developed through an agreement between Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The project is spread over six acres in suburban Powai, and will see construction of a "lettable area" of 20 lakh sq ft by 2029, the statement said. The facility will be the largest in Asia and Brookfield has signed up with a multinational bank for a lease having a 20-year term, the statement said, adding that the entire power requirements for the GCC will be met through green sources. The asset manager said it has already commissioned a similar build-to-suit tower in Pune for the GCC of a large financial services corporation.