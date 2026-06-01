ETV Bharat / business

Britain's Steel Safeguard, Carbon Tax Sticking Points In Implementation Of India-UK Trade Pact: Sources

New Delhi: India and the UK will discuss Britain's steel safeguard measure and carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) on Tuesday, as these issues have become a sticking point in the implementation of the bilateral free trade pact, which was signed on July 24, 2025, government sources said.

They said that India may re-balance some duty concessions on certain products like Scotch Whiskey under the agreement with the UK if these issues do not get addressed.

The steel and the CBAM issues will figure prominently during the meeting between UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 2. These issues have become a kind of sticking point in the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

From July 1, 2026, the UK will limit tariff-free steel imports, reducing overall quota volumes by 60 per cent compared to the steel safeguard measure. Any imports above these levels will then face a 50 per cent tariff.

The measure will apply to imports of steel products that can also be made in the UK. Earlier, Britain had safeguard measures that also imposed import quotas. The new measures reduce that quota.

The UK government in December 2023 also decided to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) starting in 2027. According to economic think tank GTRI, India's exports worth USD 775 million to the UK may be impacted due to Britain's decision to introduce a carbon tax on products like iron and steel, aluminium, fertiliser and cement, from 2027.