ETV Bharat / business

BRICS Calls For Bigger Emerging-market Voice In IMF, World Bank; Criticises Unilateral Tariffs

Mumbai: BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors called for greater representation of emerging-market and developing economies in the IMF and World Bank, and criticised unilateral tariffs and trade measures, as the expanded bloc sought to strengthen financial cooperation amid rising geopolitical and economic fragmentation.

In a joint statement issued after meeting here, the ministers and central bank governors backed greater use of local currencies for trade and investment, and pushed ahead with work on cross-border payment systems.

The global economy, they said, faced heightened risks from geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, protectionism, policy uncertainty, fiscal and inflationary pressures, debt and financial vulnerabilities.

"We continue to have serious concerns about the unilateral imposition of trade and finance-related actions, including the raising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, which distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules," BRICS members said without naming any country.

They said such pressures weighed most heavily on emerging markets and developing economies and reaffirmed support for an "open, transparent, inclusive, non-discriminatory, and rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core".

These remarks are important as the USA's trade and tariff policies have disrupted global trade. Declaring April 2, 2025, as "Liberation Day", US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping package of reciprocal global tariffs on a host of countries, including India, Brazil, Russia and China.

Though these tariffs were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February, the Trump administration imposed additional 10 per cent tariffs on a number of countries, including India, from July 24.

The BRICS grouping renewed its call for reform of the Bretton Woods institutions, saying their governance structures should reflect the transformation of the global economy since the institutions were established.

The bloc called for a greater voice and representation for emerging-market and developing economies in the IMF and World Bank, including through changes to quota and voting shares.

BRICS also urged the IMF to bring into effect without further delay the quota increases agreed under its 16th General Review of Quotas and called for approaches to "meaningful quota realignment" to be developed at the earliest under the 17th review.

The group said any new quota formula should protect the shares of the poorest members and that voluntary financial contributions should not influence quota allocation, governance representation or voting power.

It also called for a merit-based, inclusive and transparent process for selecting the leadership of the IMF and World Bank, with greater regional diversity and representation from developing economies.