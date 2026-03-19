Brent Crude Surges To $112.17 Per Barrel After Strikes On Iran Gas Field, Qatar Fuel Hub
The escalation has heightened fears of further disruption to energy infrastructure in the Gulf, which plays a critical role in global oil and gas supply.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
New Delhi: With global energy markets on tenterhooks, Brent crude prices surged more than 4 per cent on Thursday to USD 112.17 per barrel following escalating tensions in West Asia after Israel struck an Iranian gas field and Iran retaliated by targeting a key fuel hub in Qatar.
Crude oil prices in the international market were trading at USD 112.17 per barrel amid rising concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies. The surge in prices came after a series of attacks targeting critical energy infrastructure in the region. On Wednesday night (local time), Iran launched retaliatory strikes after an Israeli attack targeted the South Pars gas field.
In response, Iran struck Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. According to Qatar's Ministry of Defence, Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage. The attack marks the second such incident in the last 12 hours at the facility, raising concerns over the safety of key global energy assets.
In an official statement, QatarEnergy confirmed the attack and said emergency response teams were deployed immediately to manage the situation.
"In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday 18 March 2026 that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday 19 March 2026, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties," it said in a social media post.
QatarEnergy Statement on Missile Attacks on its LNG Facilities— QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) March 19, 2026
In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday 18 March 2026 that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours…
In a previous post, the company said all personnel were reported safe with no casualties.
QatarEnergy Statement on Missile Attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City— QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) March 18, 2026
QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks.
Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive…
The escalation has heightened fears of further disruption to energy infrastructure in the region, which plays a critical role in global oil and gas supply.
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Israel Strikes World's Largest Natural Gas Field In Iran, Tehran Retaliates With More Attacks On Gulf Energy Sites