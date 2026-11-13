ETV Bharat / business

BPCL Says E20 Petrol Meets Quality Standards, Clarifies Viral Test Image

New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday sought to dispel concerns over the ethanol content of E20 petrol, saying a photograph circulating on social media from a fuel-quality demonstration in Karnataka was captured before the testing process had been completed and did not represent the final test result.

Clarifying the controversy, the state-owned oil marketing company in a statement said the image showed an intermediate stage of an ethanol separation test, in which the mixture of petrol and water initially turns hazy or milky before the two layers separate completely.

The photograph was inadvertently shared before the separation process was complete, following which the officer concerned promptly removed the post to prevent misinterpretation, BPCL said. The sample tested was found to be within prescribed specifications, it added.

The clarification comes amid public scrutiny of E20 petrol, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, over concerns about fuel quality and the accuracy of ethanol blending.

The controversy over E20 petrol has centred on consumer concerns that fuel sold as containing 20 per cent ethanol may, in some instances, contain higher proportions, raising questions about compliance with prescribed quality standards.

The Karnataka government has alleged that oil marketing companies are selling petrol with ethanol content significantly above the prescribed 20 per cent E20 limit, with tests on samples collected from seven districts reportedly recording levels as high as 31.2 per cent.

The concerns have gained traction on social media, including after a BPCL demonstration in Karnataka appeared to show an inconclusive ethanol separation test.

The Centre and the three state-run oil companies have rejected the allegations, saying their tests found all 893 samples across 27 states and Union Territories, including 56 from Karnataka, within the prescribed 19-21 per cent range. They have questioned the state's sampling and testing methodology and called for joint testing.