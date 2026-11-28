ETV Bharat / business

BPCL Approves Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore Integrated Refinery-Petrochemical Complex In Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has approved an investment of Rs 1,26,656 crore, with an estimated cost variation of 20 per cent, to set up an integrated greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, marking a major expansion of its refining and petrochemical footprint.

The project, to be implemented through a wholly owned subsidiary, will comprise a 9 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) refinery and a 1.5 MMTPA mixed-feed ethylene cracker, along with downstream petrochemical units, according to a stock exchange filing.

The integrated complex will have a total processing throughput of 10.5 MMTPA and a petrochemical intensity of about 34 per cent. The project cost is more than 26 per cent higher than the initial estimate.

The board approved the project at its meeting on Saturday. The facility is targeted to achieve scheduled commercial operations by July 2032, BPCL said.

The board also approved an equity infusion of up to Rs 44,330 crore into the wholly owned subsidiary, to be contributed in one or more tranches. The amount includes an earlier-approved equity contribution of up to Rs 4,900 crore, as disclosed in the company's October 23, 2026, intimation. The proposed infusion is subject to approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and other applicable clearances.