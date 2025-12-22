ETV Bharat / business

Boeing Enhances Oversight Over Suppliers, Reduces Defects, Pending Works During Aircraft Production

Renton/ Charleston: Plane maker Boeing enhancing the oversight over its thousands of suppliers has helped reduce defects as well as pending jobs on an aircraft before delivery, and the overall supply chain situation is stabilising, according to senior company executives. India is a key market for Boeing from where it has more than 325 suppliers and annual sourcing is worth over USD 1.25 billion. It has more than 265 commercial and military aircraft operating in the country.

The aviation ecosystem has been grappling with supply chain issues due to multiple factors, including the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties, resulting in delayed aircraft deliveries, inadequate availability of key components, raw materials and seats, among others.

Hector Silva, Vice President, Regulatory Compliance & Quality Core for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said Boeing has increased the oversight over the suppliers since March 2024, which has helped in reducing the defects by up to 40 per cent.

At a briefing at the Renton facility last week, Silva said there has also been a 60 per cent reduction in pending jobs on an aircraft before it leaves the facility and data analytics is being proactively used to identify supply chain risks. Boeing 737 aircraft are made at the Renton facility.

Scott Stocker, 787 Program Vice President and General Manager as well as Boeing South Carolina Site Leader, said the company has several thousand people who are part of the supply chain organisation.

"So, we are monitoring constantly anything that may happen that could affect one of our suppliers. If we have to marshal resources to go help a certain supplier, we do that... (we) do very in-depth, detailed production reviews on their capacity, their staffing, their sub-tier supply chain health. That is all rolled up into our rate readiness process that we do as we think about increasing our rates from rate seven to eight, eight to ten," he said.

The rate readiness refers to the monthly production of 787 planes. To a query on whether the increased oversight on suppliers has slowed down aircraft production rate, Stocker replied in the negative.

"In fact, if anything, I think it's probably aided the ramp-up plans to have that level of focus of the supply chain...," he said during a briefing at the Charleston facility last week.