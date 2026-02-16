ETV Bharat / business

Blackstone Leads $600 Million Investment In Indian AI Firm Neysa

New Delhi: Private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone and co-investors have entered into definitive agreements to invest in Neysa, enabling a USD 1.2 billion capital raise to build what the company aims to be India’s leading AI infrastructure platform.

Blackstone and co-investors have committed equity capital of up to USD 600 million, based on which Neysa intends to secure an additional USD 600 million in debt financing, subject to documentation, the Indian AI firm said in a statement. The funding is expected to support Neysa's planned deployment of over 20,000 GPUs in India, strengthening the country's AI infrastructure capabilities.

Founded in 2023, Neysa is a fast-growing AI acceleration cloud platform delivering mission-critical solutions to enterprises and government entities. The company designs and develops AI systems deployed and operated within India, providing purpose-built, cost-effective GPU-based infrastructure that enables enterprises and institutions to train, fine-tune and deploy AI workloads. Its customers span financial services, technology, healthcare and public services.

"Neysa today announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone and co-investors have entered into definitive agreements to invest in Neysa, enabling a USD 1.2 billion capital raise," the statement said.

Without giving details of investment put in by each entity, it said other equity investors in this transaction include Teachers' Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Assets, and Nexus Venture Partners.

Amit Dixit, Head of Asia Private Equity at Blackstone, said: "Over the past two decades, we have been committed to building businesses that build India, and this investment brings that to life. It reinforces Blackstone's focus on backing the essential 'picks and shovels' of AI globally, including in India, a key market for Blackstone."

"With our scale, deep expertise, and track record of building market-leading businesses, we believe we are well-positioned to support Neysa’s next phase of growth and the advancement of India’s AI transformation," he said.