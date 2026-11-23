ETV Bharat / business

Bisleri Says Packaged Drinking Water Safe, Claims Referral Lab Found Bromate Within Prescribed Limit

New Delhi: A day after FSSAI ordered prosecution against Bisleri International, the company on Monday asserted that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption, and it will cooperate with the food regulator to address the issue. The clarification came a day after FSSAI said it sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after finding its packaged drinking water sample "unsafe".

In a statement, Bisleri International said that it has not received any notice from the FSSAI. It also mentioned that a referral lab had found the presence of 'bromate' within the prescribed limit. The company's statement follows the FSSAI's social media post on Sunday informing that it has sanctioned prosecution against the company over unsafe packaged drinking water.

Bisleri said the matter dates back about 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network. On September 30, 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. "The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre."

Following Bisleri's appeal dated November 22, 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting. "The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample," Bisleri said.

The difference between the two results raised questions. Then, Bisleri sent the sample for testing independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. "That test found bromate within the prescribed limit," Bisleri said. The company submitted the independent test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated February 2, 2026.