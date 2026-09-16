ETV Bharat / business

BIS Raises Gold Hallmarking Fee To Rs 75 From Rs 45 Ahead Of Festive Season

Mumbai: The Bureau of Indian Standards has revised hallmarking charges for gold and silver articles, raising the fee for gold to Rs 75 from Rs 45, while retaining the charge for silver at Rs 35, with immediate effect ahead of the festive season. The increase has been notified through the BIS (Hallmarking) Amendment Regulations, 2026, dated September 14, 2026.

Under the amended Schedule IV, jewellers are required to pay a hallmarking fee of Rs 75 per article, subject to a minimum charge of Rs 200 per consignment, while for silver articles, the fee payable by jewellers to recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs) is fixed at Rs 35 per article, with a minimum of Rs 150 per consignment.

BIS hallmarking verifies the purity of a precious metal used in jewellery and certifies the article under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), containing the three key markings: its logo, Karat or millesimal fineness, and a six-digit alphanumeric code known as the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number.

Expressing concern over the move, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) urged the government and BIS to immediately review the decision and retain the existing charge pending stakeholder consultation.