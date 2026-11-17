ETV Bharat / business

Bioenergy Can Reduce Fuel Imports, Cut Emissions And Strengthen The Farm Economy: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who has been spearheading the ethanol blended fuel programme in India, made another strong push for greater reliance on bioenergy and alternative in India.

Addressing the Bioenergy Summit in New Delhi organised by CII, the minister sad that biofuels offer India significant opportunities to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, lower emissions and strengthen the farm economy.

Gadkari said that technology, economic viability and availability of raw materials would be critical to scaling up these solutions. Highlighting the progress of electric mobility, he referred to the growing adoption of electric two-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks, and the reduction in lithium-ion battery costs. Gadkari also called for greatre deployment of alternative energy-based vehicles and equipment in the transport and construction sectors, including electric and biofuel-based machinery.

The Minister highlighted the importance of using agricultural residues and waste as resources for energy production. Referring to the use of rice straw for bioenergy and the development of roads using bio-bitumen, he highlighted the potential of agricultural innovation to reduce dependence on petroleum-based materials. He also referred to research demonstrating the performance of bio-bitumen in road construction.

On hydrogen mobility, the Minister referred to the Government's programme for conducting large-scale hydrogen truck trials, supported by a budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore. The programme involves five consortia, 10 routes and 37 vehicles, with nine hydrogen refuelling stations planned under the initial phase of National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The Minister also spoke about opportunities to expand the use of biofuels in aviation and marine transport. He also called for greater engagement among farmers, industry, researchers and government to develop alternative feedstocks, improve productivity and bring proven technologies to commercial scale. He also highlighted the need to communicate the benefits of these technologies to stakeholders and build confidence in their adoption.