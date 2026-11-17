Bioenergy Can Reduce Fuel Imports, Cut Emissions And Strengthen The Farm Economy: Gadkari
Minister calls for greater use of indigenous biofuels, agricultural residues and alternative energy technologies
Published : November 17, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who has been spearheading the ethanol blended fuel programme in India, made another strong push for greater reliance on bioenergy and alternative in India.
Addressing the Bioenergy Summit in New Delhi organised by CII, the minister sad that biofuels offer India significant opportunities to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, lower emissions and strengthen the farm economy.
Gadkari said that technology, economic viability and availability of raw materials would be critical to scaling up these solutions. Highlighting the progress of electric mobility, he referred to the growing adoption of electric two-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks, and the reduction in lithium-ion battery costs. Gadkari also called for greatre deployment of alternative energy-based vehicles and equipment in the transport and construction sectors, including electric and biofuel-based machinery.
The Minister highlighted the importance of using agricultural residues and waste as resources for energy production. Referring to the use of rice straw for bioenergy and the development of roads using bio-bitumen, he highlighted the potential of agricultural innovation to reduce dependence on petroleum-based materials. He also referred to research demonstrating the performance of bio-bitumen in road construction.
On hydrogen mobility, the Minister referred to the Government's programme for conducting large-scale hydrogen truck trials, supported by a budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore. The programme involves five consortia, 10 routes and 37 vehicles, with nine hydrogen refuelling stations planned under the initial phase of National Green Hydrogen Mission.
The Minister also spoke about opportunities to expand the use of biofuels in aviation and marine transport. He also called for greater engagement among farmers, industry, researchers and government to develop alternative feedstocks, improve productivity and bring proven technologies to commercial scale. He also highlighted the need to communicate the benefits of these technologies to stakeholders and build confidence in their adoption.
Earlier, A. Amarnath, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said domestic bioenergy offers an opportunity to convert agricultural resources and waste into fuel, income and greater energy security. “Every unit of fuel that we produce at home reduces our exposure towards events like what we are witnessing in West Asia, which are far beyond our own control,” he said.
On Compressed Bio Gas sector, Amarnath noted that more than 230 biogas plants had been commissioned and that CBG blending in the City Gas Distribution network would reach 5 percent by 2028–29. He highlighted the Gobardhan Scheme, launched in August 2026, which aims to expand biogas production from cow manure to around ten times the current capacity by 2035–36, supported by assured offtake, price stability, capital support, pipeline connectivity and credit access, particularly for SMEs.
Global biofuel supply to reach 4 million b/d: IEA https://t.co/dbWaZZCh0p— Oil by S&P Global Energy (@SPGEnergyOil) November 17, 2026
On sustainable aviation fuel, he said India’s isustainable aviation fuel blending is targeted to increase from 1 per cent in 2027 to 5 percent by 2030. On bio marine fue, Amarnath said India aims to be a biofuel bunkering hub in the region, withpublic sector refiner and marketer BPCL having already launched a biofuel-blend bunker at Mumbai Port, and said that several other key ports have been identified for developing bunkering infrastructure. India's policy framework allows for up to 30 percent blending of bio fuels in marine fuel.
Amarnath called for stronger aggregation networks, support for farmer producer organisations, reliable fuel standards and credible lifecycle emissions accounting. “Neither can succeed alone,” he said, emphasising the need for government and industry to work together to scale up biofuels.
In his opening remarks, Tarun Sawhney, Chairman, CII National Committee on Bioenergy, highlighted India’s agricultural biomass potential, saying that the country generates around 900 million tonnes annually, of which approximately 200 million tonnes is surplus. He called for a notified glide path for higher ethanol blends, greater pricing stability and stronger feedstock resilience amid climate variability.
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