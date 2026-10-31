ETV Bharat / business

Binance Sets Aside $ 6.34 Billion To Cover Crypto Hack Losses, Targets Phased Withdrawal Resumption

New Delhi : Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has set aside more than USD 6.34 billion in company funds to cover losses from the USD 6.3 billion security breach, with about 80 per cent of the stolen token assets already replenished, as the company works to restore withdrawal services in phases.

In its second security incident recovery update, Binance said it would absorb the entire financial impact of the theft through its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) and corporate treasury, ensuring users do not bear the losses.

"We want to be clear about our commitment: Binance will absorb the financial impact of these stolen funds, not our users," the exchange said in the statement.

The company said it had already secured USD 5 billion in the same digital assets that were stolen, including USDC, USDT, Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and BNB.

"This means that we have already covered approximately 80% of the impacted amount. We are actively buying the remaining relevant token assets through market and OTC channels," Binance said.

The exchange confirmed that its hot wallets were compromised at around 20:05 UTC on October 29, resulting in unauthorised withdrawals of approximately USD 6.3 billion worth of digital assets.

As part of its recovery efforts, Binance said approximately USD 3 billion in stolen assets had been frozen on blockchain networks through coordination with law enforcement agencies, blockchain intelligence firms, asset issuers and industry partners.

The company also provided a timeline for restoring services, saying its technical team was targeting the phased resumption of withdrawals within approximately 34 hours, subject to the completion of security checks.