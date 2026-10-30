ETV Bharat / business

Binance Flags 'Potential Security Issue,' Says Crypto Firms Froze More Than $2.5 Billion

Los Angeles: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said Thursday it’s investigating reports of a potential security issue as its founder said the incident “does look like a hack on Binance.” The company said cryptocurrency firms had frozen more than $2.5 billion in funds by Thursday evening.

It wasn’t immediately clear the extent of the damage hackers might have been able to accomplish and Binance had not explicitly confirmed that funds had been pilfered. The company said its teams are “working around the clock” to resolve the issue.

“Rest assured that user funds are completely safe,” a Binance spokesperson said in a statement. “Our security teams are reviewing all relevant information with urgency, and we will provide updates through official Binance channels as soon as we have verified information,” the statement continued.

The company wrote on its X account about two hours after its initial disclosure that the current verified total of frozen funds was $2.54 billion. “This figure may continue to increase as our teams work closely with law enforcement, issuers, blockchain intelligence firms and industry partners to trace and freeze additional assets,” the company wrote.

Binance also said all deposits and withdrawals are temporarily suspended while it conducts security checks, freezes funds and works with law enforcement. Stablecoin providers Tether and Circle each said they froze funds Thursday in response to the incident.

Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, wrote on X that the company had frozen the equivalent of more than $800 million in currency associated with the incident “in coordination with law enforcement.” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said on X that the company froze the equivalent of more than $1.5 billion in currency related to “a potential Binance exchange hack.”