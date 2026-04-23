Bikaji CMD Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away In Chennai
Bikaji Foods CMD died on Thursday morning, leaving behind a legacy of globalising Bikaner's traditional snacks and contributing to social causes.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Bikaner: Bikaji Foods International Limited Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Shiv Ratan Agarwal passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning. His death has triggered widespread grief in the industrial as well as social circles of Bikaner in Rajasthan.
Agarwal played a key role in establishing Bikaji as a recognised brand in India and abroad. Under his leadership, the company expanded the reach of traditional bhujia and namkeen to global markets, bringing international recognition to Bikaner's flavours. He was known for his simple nature and visionary outlook.
बीकानेर के वरिष्ठ उद्योगपति, भामाशाह और बीकाजी ग्रुप के संस्थापक श्री शिवरतन जी अग्रवाल ‘फन्ना बाबू’ के आकस्मिक निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) April 23, 2026
उनका समाजसेवा, उद्योग जगत व बीकानेर को विश्वपटल पर ख्याति दिलवाने में अमूल्य योगदान सदैव अविस्मरणीय रहेगा।
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने… pic.twitter.com/weyGcTP7WE
Bikaner MP and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed grief over his demise. In a post on X, Meghwal said, "The news of the sudden demise of Shiv Ratan Ji Agarwal 'Fanna Babu', senior industrialist of Bikaner, founder of Bhamashah and Bikaji Group, is extremely heartbreaking. His invaluable contribution in social service, the industrial world, and bringing renown to Bikaner on the global stage will forever remain unforgettable," he said.
"May God grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow," Meghwal added.
Agarwal is survived by his son Deepak Agarwal, who is currently managing the business. He was widely regarded as a "Bhamashah" in Bikaner for his generous contributions to education, healthcare and social causes. His support strengthened several social and religious initiatives in the region.
Leaders from industry, trade bodies and social organisations expressed deep sorrow at his passing and paid tributes to him. Members from political and social spheres also condoled his demise.
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