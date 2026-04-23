ETV Bharat / business

Bikaji CMD Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away In Chennai

Bikaner: Bikaji Foods International Limited Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Shiv Ratan Agarwal passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning. His death has triggered widespread grief in the industrial as well as social circles of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Agarwal played a key role in establishing Bikaji as a recognised brand in India and abroad. Under his leadership, the company expanded the reach of traditional bhujia and namkeen to global markets, bringing international recognition to Bikaner's flavours. He was known for his simple nature and visionary outlook.

Bikaner MP and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed grief over his demise. In a post on X, Meghwal said, "The news of the sudden demise of Shiv Ratan Ji Agarwal 'Fanna Babu', senior industrialist of Bikaner, founder of Bhamashah and Bikaji Group, is extremely heartbreaking. His invaluable contribution in social service, the industrial world, and bringing renown to Bikaner on the global stage will forever remain unforgettable," he said.