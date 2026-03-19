Asia's Biggest Marble Market Takes A Hit On Account Of Middle East Crisis
Importers in Kishangarh are receiving notices from companies that are demanding additional fuel charges per container, leaving them struggling to make ends meet.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Ajmer: The unrest in the Middle East has crippled Asia's biggest marble market of Kishangarh in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan. Imported marble consignments, in particular, have been held up by the Israel-US-Iran war. Traders are receiving notices from companies that are demanding additional fuel charges per container. This has left the importers struggling to make ends meet.
They claim that despite making 25% of the payment, their consignments remain stuck with no certainty about the eventual cost of shipment. The traders say that they are unable to take fresh orders and are relying on old stock to meet their commitments. The possibility of a prolonged war has increased their anxiety.
Despite not having any marble mines, Kishangarh has emerged as a centre of granite trade in the last decade. The hard work and dedication of the trading community here have helped elevate the marble trade to the international level in terms of both imports and exports. It accounts for a maximum import of marbles from different corners of India.
The Kishangarh market accounts for 50% of the marble imported into India while boasting 2,518 warehouses, 1,210 gangsaws, 534 hand-cutting machines, 50 polishing machines and 31 handicraft machines. Over the last decade, as demand for imported marble has increased in India, around 180 traders here have upgraded their technological capabilities. These traders have installed the latest cutting and finishing machines at their factories to process imported marble. Over 250 traders in Kishangarh are engaged in the imported marble trade, catering to customers from across the country.
Prominent trader Naval Mundhra disclosed, "Due to the Houthi insurgency in the Red Sea and the Iran-US-Israel tensions, ships are forced to circumnavigate Africa, which has not only increased turnaround times but also significantly increased logistics costs. Taking advantage of the war, shipping companies have now resorted to surcharges. Businesses are receiving notices demanding additional fuel charges of $2,500 (approximately over Rs 2 lakh) per container."
He added that a large amount of Kishangarh cargo, around 30,000 tonnes, is stuck at Dubai port. Mundhra said that China has also doubled freight rates, and chemicals used in finishing imported marble have also become more expensive.
He further disclosed that marble is available in Kishangarh for between Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 per square foot, while the cost of special varieties can go up to Rs 5000. Imported marble ranges between Rs 180 to Rs 5,000 per square foot.
Referring to imports, Mundhra added, "Tensions existed even before the war. Consequently, goods were arriving via long routes and longer turnaround times. Instead of 25 days, shipments were taking three months. This has significantly impacted profits. The cost of goods has also increased by 10%."
Meanwhile, Sarveshwar Rathi, who deals in imported marble, said the supply of marble from abroad is dwindling, and the rates of chemicals used for finishing have also increased. "Freight charges that are being demanded are three times higher, leading to a shortage of goods. My containers are also stuck at Dubai port."
Rathi explained that the demand for imported marble in India has increased significantly over the past 10 years. "Kishangarh receives 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of imported marble annually. Currently, traders are making do with old stock, but if the war continues, there will certainly be a shortage of goods in the market," he said.
Explaining the importing procedure, Rathi said that 25% of the payment is made in advance for imported marble, while the remaining payment and customs duty must be paid upon arrival at the Indian port. The blockage of goods at Dubai port has also hindered the flow of goods. Thousands of containers have been held up at Dubai port, halting the rotation and blocking the money flow.
"This lack of rotation has prevented new purchases. There is no significant loss on old goods, but goods already in transit have become a headache, and their arrival will lead to losses. Around 250 major businessmen in Kishangarh are directly impacted by this global crisis," he said.