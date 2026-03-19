ETV Bharat / business

Asia's Biggest Marble Market Takes A Hit On Account Of Middle East Crisis

Ajmer: The unrest in the Middle East has crippled Asia's biggest marble market of Kishangarh in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan. Imported marble consignments, in particular, have been held up by the Israel-US-Iran war. Traders are receiving notices from companies that are demanding additional fuel charges per container. This has left the importers struggling to make ends meet.

They claim that despite making 25% of the payment, their consignments remain stuck with no certainty about the eventual cost of shipment. The traders say that they are unable to take fresh orders and are relying on old stock to meet their commitments. The possibility of a prolonged war has increased their anxiety.

Despite not having any marble mines, Kishangarh has emerged as a centre of granite trade in the last decade. The hard work and dedication of the trading community here have helped elevate the marble trade to the international level in terms of both imports and exports. It accounts for a maximum import of marbles from different corners of India.

The Kishangarh market accounts for 50% of the marble imported into India while boasting 2,518 warehouses, 1,210 gangsaws, 534 hand-cutting machines, 50 polishing machines and 31 handicraft machines. Over the last decade, as demand for imported marble has increased in India, around 180 traders here have upgraded their technological capabilities. These traders have installed the latest cutting and finishing machines at their factories to process imported marble. Over 250 traders in Kishangarh are engaged in the imported marble trade, catering to customers from across the country.

Prominent trader Naval Mundhra disclosed, "Due to the Houthi insurgency in the Red Sea and the Iran-US-Israel tensions, ships are forced to circumnavigate Africa, which has not only increased turnaround times but also significantly increased logistics costs. Taking advantage of the war, shipping companies have now resorted to surcharges. Businesses are receiving notices demanding additional fuel charges of $2,500 (approximately over Rs 2 lakh) per container."

He added that a large amount of Kishangarh cargo, around 30,000 tonnes, is stuck at Dubai port. Mundhra said that China has also doubled freight rates, and chemicals used in finishing imported marble have also become more expensive.