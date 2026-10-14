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Biggest Disinvestment: Govt To Sell 60.72% Stake In IDBI Bank To Fairfax Financial Holdings

The government has decided to sell 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,877 crore.

IDBI Bank stake sale
Govt To Sell 60.72% Stake In IDBI Bank (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: In a major development in the banking sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank. The government has decided to sell 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,877 crore, the biggest strategic disinvestment after Air India.

IDBI Bank's stake purchase by Fairfax is the largest FDI in India's financial sector so far, the government said.

Government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will together hold 34 per cent stake in IDBI Bank post restructuring, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Cabinet briefing.

TAGGED:

IDBI BANK STAKE SALE
IDBI BANK GOVT STAKE SALE
IDBI LIC
IDBI DISINVESTMENT
IDBI BANK STAKE SALE

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