ETV Bharat / business

Big Relief For Cancer Patients! Prices Of Over 1,000 Anti-Cancer Drug Formulations Cut

New Delhi: In a major relief to lakhs of people, cancer treatment is set to become more affordable for patients as the revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of 1,364 anti-cancer drug formulations came into effect on November 9, 2026.

The government announced that the MRP of anti-cancer medicines was reduced by up to 96.45 per cent.

With the aim of making cancer treatments more accessible, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) advocated for capping trade margins on 137 cancer medicines.

MRPs of anti-cancer medicines were reduced by up to 96.45%. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers released official data stating that 76 pharmaceutical companies have confirmed revising the MRP for 1,225 anti-cancer formulations, covering 121 drugs.

Pharma companies have reduced the MRP in 1,031 formulations of anti-cancer medicines, with 600 brands reporting above a 50% reduction and the highest reduction being 96.45%.

Out of the 137 identified anti-cancer drugs, 10-15 drugs have yet to be launched in India. The government has categorically stated that Trade Margin Rationalization (TMR) will apply to these drugs when they are launched.

In an attempt to educate the masses about the noble initiative, the government said the revised MRP is printed on the pack and applied in every pharmacy and hospital. It also advised people to check the price on the Pharma Sahi Daam app.

The government has assured stringent action against chemists and hospital pharmacies found charging patients more than the revised MRP. If any chemist charges more than the MRP, customers can complain to NPPA via the Pharma Sahi Daam app/ portal or call 1800-111-255.

By November 9, 2026, 85 companies reported revised MRPs, covering 1,366 stock keeping units (SKUs) of 121 drugs. The government has directed the pharma companies to inform NPPA of their revised prices. They are mandated to publish the price cuts in newspapers, post them on their websites, and share them with all retailers and hospitals.



List of major anti-cancer brands with revised prices

Formulation Brand Name Company Name Old MRP (₹) Revised MRP (₹) Bevacizumab 100 MG Injection: Used for Lung, Colon, Ovary and Cervical Cancer Bryxta Zydus Lifesciences Limited 25,995.00 3,318.00 BevaciRel Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 24,079.00 3,985.00 CIZUMAB HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD 15,658.00 3,103.00 Versavo Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited 7,686.00 3,504.23 Denosumab 60 MG Injection: Used for breast and prostate cancer (prevents bone loss) DenOsteoRel Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 24,955.00 6,240.00 Debrumab RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD 22,031.25 5,941.00 Denoclast Zydus Lifesciences Limited 19,687.50 7,334.84 ROZEL INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 15,458.40 6,825.50 Abiraterone acetate 250 MG Tablet: Used for Prostate Cancer ABIRONE ARVINCARE PHARMA PVT LTD 41,250.00 3,218.23 ABIRAT Khandelwal Laboratories Private Limited 36,088.81 4,064.48 AHABIR HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD 33,876.50 4,925.00 Abirapro Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 28,744.00 5,768.00 Pegfilgrastim 6 MG Injection: To prevent neutropenia in cancer patients PEG FILTERO HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD 9,093.00 1,631.00 Peg-ReliGrast Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 5,331.00 1,258.00 Pegex Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 6,270.45 1,527.78 Peg Frastim RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD 6,660.85 1,807.00 Azacitidine 100 MG Injection: Used for Blood Cancer AzatiRel Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 7,790.00 1,397.00 AZADINE INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 5,964.70 1,199.50 Azacytin Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited 6,337.00 1,495.04 Azadual 100 MSN LABORATORIES PRIVATE LIMITED 4,852.03 1,207.80 Enzalutamide 40 MG Capsule: Used for prostate cancer ENZAPTOR 40 HALSTED PHARMA PVT LTD 20,625.00 2,475.60 XTIDE ERIS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED 10,828.12 1,729.21 Enzuta Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 20,667.00 4,157.65 ENZAMIDE INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 10,781.25 3,536.50 Fulvestrant 250 mg Injection: Used for breast cancer FASNORM ERIS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED 30,421.87 3,671.73 FULZOS HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD 16,500.00 3,215.00 Fulvira Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16,694.95 3,900.41 FISTENT INJ Adley Formulations Pvt.Ltd 22,600.00 6,031.50 Palbociclib 125 MG Capsule: Used for breast cancer Palbopro RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD 40,421.33 2,720.00 PALBOMED Medicamen Biotech Limited 13,500.00 2,302.00 PICLIB HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD 7,801.50 2,058.00 Palborest 125 MSN LABORATORIES PRIVATE LIMITED 2,246.00 791.80 Pemetrexed 500 MG Vial: Used for lung cancer ReliTrexed Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited 9,977.00 1,113.00 PEMETOMED Medicamen Biotech Limited 5,062.00 940.00 ADPEM 500 Adley Formulations Pvt.Ltd 5,499.00 1,035.05 Pemgem Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited 7,032.00 3,408.64 Pertuzumab 420 MG Injection: Used for breast cancer LUPIHER 2 Lupin Limited 83,520.00 37,358.35 Womab Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited 74,992.50 53,708.19

Click Here For Full List Of Medicines

"As per the NPPA notification, State Drug Controllers will monitor compliance by manufacturers, dealers, Hospitals and Medical Institutions. Consumers can check the applicable prices through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application and the NPPA website and report any non-compliance or violation of revised prices to the authority,” the department stated in its statement.