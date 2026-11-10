Big Relief For Cancer Patients! Prices Of Over 1,000 Anti-Cancer Drug Formulations Cut
Cancer medicines get cheaper. Get full list of medicines with price cuts. The NPPA advocated for capping trade margins on 137 cancer medicines.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major relief to lakhs of people, cancer treatment is set to become more affordable for patients as the revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of 1,364 anti-cancer drug formulations came into effect on November 9, 2026.
The government announced that the MRP of anti-cancer medicines was reduced by up to 96.45 per cent.
With the aim of making cancer treatments more accessible, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) advocated for capping trade margins on 137 cancer medicines.
MRPs of anti-cancer medicines were reduced by up to 96.45%. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers released official data stating that 76 pharmaceutical companies have confirmed revising the MRP for 1,225 anti-cancer formulations, covering 121 drugs.
Pharma companies have reduced the MRP in 1,031 formulations of anti-cancer medicines, with 600 brands reporting above a 50% reduction and the highest reduction being 96.45%.
Out of the 137 identified anti-cancer drugs, 10-15 drugs have yet to be launched in India. The government has categorically stated that Trade Margin Rationalization (TMR) will apply to these drugs when they are launched.
In an attempt to educate the masses about the noble initiative, the government said the revised MRP is printed on the pack and applied in every pharmacy and hospital. It also advised people to check the price on the Pharma Sahi Daam app.
The government has assured stringent action against chemists and hospital pharmacies found charging patients more than the revised MRP. If any chemist charges more than the MRP, customers can complain to NPPA via the Pharma Sahi Daam app/ portal or call 1800-111-255.
By November 9, 2026, 85 companies reported revised MRPs, covering 1,366 stock keeping units (SKUs) of 121 drugs. The government has directed the pharma companies to inform NPPA of their revised prices. They are mandated to publish the price cuts in newspapers, post them on their websites, and share them with all retailers and hospitals.
List of major anti-cancer brands with revised prices
|Formulation
|Brand Name
|Company Name
|Old MRP (₹)
|Revised MRP (₹)
|Bevacizumab 100 MG Injection: Used for Lung, Colon, Ovary and Cervical Cancer
|Bryxta
|Zydus Lifesciences Limited
|25,995.00
|3,318.00
|BevaciRel
|Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited
|24,079.00
|3,985.00
|CIZUMAB
|HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD
|15,658.00
|3,103.00
|Versavo
|Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited
|7,686.00
|3,504.23
|Denosumab 60 MG Injection: Used for breast and prostate cancer (prevents bone loss)
|DenOsteoRel
|Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited
|24,955.00
|6,240.00
|Debrumab
|RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD
|22,031.25
|5,941.00
|Denoclast
|Zydus Lifesciences Limited
|19,687.50
|7,334.84
|ROZEL
|INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|15,458.40
|6,825.50
|Abiraterone acetate 250 MG Tablet: Used for Prostate Cancer
|ABIRONE
|ARVINCARE PHARMA PVT LTD
|41,250.00
|3,218.23
|ABIRAT
|Khandelwal Laboratories Private Limited
|36,088.81
|4,064.48
|AHABIR
|HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD
|33,876.50
|4,925.00
|Abirapro
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|28,744.00
|5,768.00
|Pegfilgrastim 6 MG Injection: To prevent neutropenia in cancer patients
|PEG FILTERO
|HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD
|9,093.00
|1,631.00
|Peg-ReliGrast
|Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited
|5,331.00
|1,258.00
|Pegex
|Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.
|6,270.45
|1,527.78
|Peg Frastim
|RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD
|6,660.85
|1,807.00
|Azacitidine 100 MG Injection: Used for Blood Cancer
|AzatiRel
|Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited
|7,790.00
|1,397.00
|AZADINE
|INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|5,964.70
|1,199.50
|Azacytin
|Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited
|6,337.00
|1,495.04
|Azadual 100
|MSN LABORATORIES PRIVATE LIMITED
|4,852.03
|1,207.80
|Enzalutamide 40 MG Capsule: Used for prostate cancer
|ENZAPTOR 40
|HALSTED PHARMA PVT LTD
|20,625.00
|2,475.60
|XTIDE
|ERIS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED
|10,828.12
|1,729.21
|Enzuta
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|20,667.00
|4,157.65
|ENZAMIDE
|INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
|10,781.25
|3,536.50
|Fulvestrant 250 mg Injection: Used for breast cancer
|FASNORM
|ERIS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED
|30,421.87
|3,671.73
|FULZOS
|HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD
|16,500.00
|3,215.00
|Fulvira
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|16,694.95
|3,900.41
|FISTENT INJ
|Adley Formulations Pvt.Ltd
|22,600.00
|6,031.50
|Palbociclib 125 MG Capsule: Used for breast cancer
|Palbopro
|RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD
|40,421.33
|2,720.00
|PALBOMED
|Medicamen Biotech Limited
|13,500.00
|2,302.00
|PICLIB
|HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD
|7,801.50
|2,058.00
|Palborest 125
|MSN LABORATORIES PRIVATE LIMITED
|2,246.00
|791.80
|Pemetrexed 500 MG Vial: Used for lung cancer
|ReliTrexed
|Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited
|9,977.00
|1,113.00
|PEMETOMED
|Medicamen Biotech Limited
|5,062.00
|940.00
|ADPEM 500
|Adley Formulations Pvt.Ltd
|5,499.00
|1,035.05
|Pemgem
|Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited
|7,032.00
|3,408.64
|Pertuzumab 420 MG Injection: Used for breast cancer
|LUPIHER 2
|Lupin Limited
|83,520.00
|37,358.35
|Womab
|Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited
|74,992.50
|53,708.19
Click Here For Full List Of Medicines
"As per the NPPA notification, State Drug Controllers will monitor compliance by manufacturers, dealers, Hospitals and Medical Institutions. Consumers can check the applicable prices through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application and the NPPA website and report any non-compliance or violation of revised prices to the authority,” the department stated in its statement.
NPPA has capped the trade margin at 30% for 137 specified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. The aim is to reduce excessive markups in the supply chain and make cancer treatment more affordable for patients and their families.
How can patients check the revised price of their medicine?
Patients can check:
The MRP printed on the medicine pack.
The applicable price list displayed by the retailer or hospital.
Revised price information provided by the manufacturer.
Price information published on the NPPA website.
The Pharma Sahi Daam app or portal, which helps consumers check medicine prices.
How can a patient lodge a complaint with NPPA?
Complaints can be submitted through the following channels:
Pharma Sahi Daam: App or web portal.
Helpline: 1800-11-1255
By post: Deputy Director, Monitoring, NPPA, 3rd Floor, YMCA Cultural Centre Building, 1
Jai Singh Marg, New Delhi – 110001.
Patients should provide the prescription, purchase invoice and relevant medicine details,
including the formulation, composition, pack size, MRP, manufacturer or marketer, and
pharmacy details.
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