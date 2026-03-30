ETV Bharat / business

BHEL Bags Rs 13,500 Cr Order From NTPC For Telangana Thermal Power Project

New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 13,500 crore from NTPC for the main plant package of 2,400 MW Telangana Stage-II thermal power plant.

BHEL emerged as a successful bidder for this project in October 2024, a regulatory filing said. On March 29, 2026, BHEL received a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC for the 3x800 MW Telangana Stage-II project (Main Plant Package).

The scope of the order includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and testing of the main plant package, including civil and structural works. The order size is Rs 13,500 crore, excluding GST.