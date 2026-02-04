ETV Bharat / business

BHEL Bags Over Rs 1,000 Cr Project From Hindalco Industries

BHEL said in aregulatory filing that the project is to be executed at Lapanga, Sambalpur in Odisha in a span of about 3 years.

Employees arrive for an entry in the Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) factory. (Representational Image) (ANI)
February 4, 2026

New Delhi: State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said it has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore from Hindalco Industries. BHEL said a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard has been received from Aditya Aluminium and Hindalco Industries. The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply up to site, unloading & storage, erection, commissioning and performance guarantee test for 2 x 150 megawatt BTG (boiler, turbine, and generator) package excluding civil work.

The project is to be executed at Lapanga, Sambalpur in Odisha in a span of about 3 years, BHEL said in a regulatory filing. Under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, BHEL is one of India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprises in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and a leading power equipment manufacturer globally.

The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services to players in power, transmission, transportation, renewables, water, defence & aerospace, oil & gas, among others.

