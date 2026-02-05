ETV Bharat / business

Bharti Airtel Profit More Than Halves To Rs 6,631 Crore In Q3

Bharti Airtel consolidated profit, attributed to the owners of the parent, was Rs 14,781.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday said its consolidated net profit plunged by about 55 per cent to Rs 6,630.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025. The company's consolidated profit, attributed to the owners of the parent, was Rs 14,781.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. India's second-largest telecom company clocked a quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 53,982 crore, 19.6 per cent higher than Rs 45,129.3 crore it posted in the year-ago period.

Airtel's India revenue grew to Rs 39,226 crore, up 13.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The company's India mobile revenue recorded a YoY increase of 9.1 per cent, led by improved realisations and a growing customer base. Bharti Airtel recorded a 5.7 per cent increase in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) of Rs 259 during the quarter, as compared to Rs 245 a year ago.

