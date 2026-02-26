ETV Bharat / business

Bharat Steel 2026: Flagship Event At Bharat Mandapam To Define India’s Steel Future

The event is significant since India is emerging as a key driver of the global steel value chain as it steadily advances towards a steelmaking capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030 and an ambitious 500 million tonnes by 2047. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Steel is organising a key event in the national capital in April that will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, technology providers, and startups to collectively reimagine the future of the steel ecosystem and global cooperation.

Bharat Steel 2026, a flagship international Conference-cum-Exhibition, will take place on April 16-17, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, featuring 150 companies and 700 delegates, including 150 CEOs from over a dozen countries.

The event is significant since India is emerging as a key driver of the global steel value chain as it steadily advances towards a steelmaking capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030 and an ambitious 500 million tonnes by 2047.

Focus will be on expanding steel consumption, strengthening raw material security, accelerating technological innovation, promoting sustainability, and enabling investments for capacity expansion.

A Steel Ministry official told ETV Bharat that they have confirmed participation from companies and delegates across more than 15 countries, including Russia, Australia, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, among others.

“Bharat Steel 2026 will serve as a vital convergence point for global stakeholders. As the world’s second-largest steel producer, India is uniquely positioned to shape the next phase of global steel growth, and Bharat Steel 2026 will strongly position the country as a partner of choice in building a resilient, sustainable, and future-ready steel industry,” the official said.

Leading public and private sector companies such as Steel Authority of India, NMDC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, AM/NS India, Adani Group, and global majors such as BHP are also participating in the event.

“These companies will exhibit their best technologies, products, and solutions,” the official said.

Green steel ecosystems, sustainability and decarbonization, raw material security, value-added steel, infrastructure and mobility, and the transition towards a circular steel economy will be some of the themes covered in Bharat Steel 2026.