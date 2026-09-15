Bharat Forge Teams Up With Pratt & Whitney For DRDO's UAV Program
The collaboration aimed at advancing India's indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems
By PTI
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Mumbai: Diversified group Bharat Forge Ltd on Tuesday said it has teamed up with aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney Canada to evaluate integration of advanced turboprop engines into a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, designed and developed by India's DRDO.
As part of this, Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements, while Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities, the company said.
The collaboration aimed at advancing India's indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Bharat Forge said.
"By combining Pratt & Whitney's globally proven propulsion technologies with Bharat Forge's engineering and systems integration expertise, we aim to support development of a world-class HALE platform that strengthens India's strategic self-reliance and defence preparedness," said Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd.
ALE UAVs provide long-endurance surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance across land and maritime domains, according to the company.
"This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to supporting India's aerospace and defence ambitions. Pratt & Whitney Canada's turboprop engines have a proven legacy of reliability in demanding operational environments, which is exactly what's needed for India's HALE program," said Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Head, Pratt & Whitney.