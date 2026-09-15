ETV Bharat / business

Bharat Forge Teams Up With Pratt & Whitney For DRDO's UAV Program

Mumbai: Diversified group Bharat Forge Ltd on Tuesday said it has teamed up with aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney Canada to evaluate integration of advanced turboprop engines into a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, designed and developed by India's DRDO.

As part of this, Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements, while Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities, the company said.

The collaboration aimed at advancing India's indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities supports India's indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Bharat Forge said.