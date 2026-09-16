ETV Bharat / business

Bharat Forge, Pratt & Whitney To Support HALE Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Programme

New Delhi: An Indian firm and an American defence major on Tuesday announced that they will work together to support the development of India's high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle.

In a statement, Bharat Forge and Pratt & Whitney Canada said they will evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into a HALE unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) being designed and developed under a programme by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Pratt & Whitney is a business of US-based RTX. The collaboration supports India’s indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. HALE UAVs provide long-endurance surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance across land and maritime domains.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements. Bharat Forge will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities," the statement said.