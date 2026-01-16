ETV Bharat / business

Bharat Forge Bags Drone Supply Contracts Worth About Rs 300 Crore

Mumbai: Diversified group Bharat Forge on Friday said its aerospace division has secured contracts worth approximately Rs 300 crore to supply drones. These contracts for the Indian Army and Navy cover a range of indigenous unmanned systems, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and loitering munitions, Bharat Forge Ltd. said.

The drone platforms -- Omega One, Omega Nine, Bayonet, and Cleaver -- are developed for India to meet urgent operational requirements across diverse terrains and mission profiles, it added. The company said its unmanned (vehicle) portfolio is evolving rapidly, with advanced autonomy, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making progressively integrated across platforms.

These enhancements boost mission endurance, precision, survivability, and adaptability in contested and dynamic operational environments, it said.