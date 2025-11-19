ETV Bharat / business

Bengaluru Start-Up's Made In India Autonomous Wheelbarrow Aims To Transform Construction Workflows

Bengaluru: FLO Mobility, a Bengaluru-based start-up, on Wednesday showcased its Flo-Hauler Autonomous Electric Wheelbarrow, a practical solution to long-standing challenges in the construction sector, on the second day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2025.

This Made in India equipment has been fully manufactured in Bengaluru. The company recently presented it during an event at Bhogapuram Airport, where it received appreciation from the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and representatives from Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Flo-Hauler reduces dependency on manual labour (ETV Bharat)

Addressing Everyday Problems on Construction Sites

Construction projects across India frequently deal with unavailability of workforce and rising labour costs, delays and safety risks linked to manual material movement. The Flo-Hauler aims to address these on-ground issues by offering an automated solution that can independently transport materials on-site. The autonomous vehicle is built with a rugged drive train and uses a combination of camera, GPS, sonar and 4G communication.

The electric wheelbarrow supports a 0.5-tonne payload and comes with an auto-dumping mechanism that can be customised for specific site requirements. Its design allows it to comfortably fit into hoists and lift entries and climb gradients of up to 12 degrees while carrying full loads. With swappable batteries, the machine offers six to eight hours of runtime during continuous operations. The onboard Artificial Intelligence (AI) system provides collision avoidance and real-time analytics, helping enhance both productivity and workplace safety.