Bengaluru Start-Up's Made In India Autonomous Wheelbarrow Aims To Transform Construction Workflows
Flo Mobility co-founder says Flo-Hauler has reduced costs by 51 percent and increased productivity by 78 percent, leading to a six-fold increase in output.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: FLO Mobility, a Bengaluru-based start-up, on Wednesday showcased its Flo-Hauler Autonomous Electric Wheelbarrow, a practical solution to long-standing challenges in the construction sector, on the second day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2025.
This Made in India equipment has been fully manufactured in Bengaluru. The company recently presented it during an event at Bhogapuram Airport, where it received appreciation from the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and representatives from Larsen & Toubro Limited.
Addressing Everyday Problems on Construction Sites
Construction projects across India frequently deal with unavailability of workforce and rising labour costs, delays and safety risks linked to manual material movement. The Flo-Hauler aims to address these on-ground issues by offering an automated solution that can independently transport materials on-site. The autonomous vehicle is built with a rugged drive train and uses a combination of camera, GPS, sonar and 4G communication.
The electric wheelbarrow supports a 0.5-tonne payload and comes with an auto-dumping mechanism that can be customised for specific site requirements. Its design allows it to comfortably fit into hoists and lift entries and climb gradients of up to 12 degrees while carrying full loads. With swappable batteries, the machine offers six to eight hours of runtime during continuous operations. The onboard Artificial Intelligence (AI) system provides collision avoidance and real-time analytics, helping enhance both productivity and workplace safety.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pratik Patel, co-founder and COO of FLO Mobility, said, “The Flo-Hauler was developed to solve problems faced every day at construction sites. We wanted a Made in India solution that reduces dependency on manual labour while improving efficiency and safety.”
Data Shows Strong Impact in Field
According to deployment results shared by the company, sites using the Flo-Hauler have seen measurable improvements in operational efficiency. Data suggests that costs have reduced by 51 percent while project time has improved by 47 percent. Productivity has reportedly gone up by 78 percent, leading to a six-fold increase in output. The company also claims a 67 percent reduction in site accidents and up to 95 percent more trips compared to traditional labour-based movement.
Several construction companies, including L&T, Sobha, Total Environment, Capacit'e Infraprojects and Aditya Kote & Patil, are among the clients already using the equipment.
Sharing his experience on industry adoption, Patel said, “When project managers see data-backed improvements in safety, cost and time, the conversation shifts from possibility to reliability. That is where the Flo-Hauler is making a difference.”
FLO Mobility sees the Flo-Hauler as part of a wider shift towards locally-developed, industrial automation solutions. The company says the product is an example of Indian engineering expertise being applied to long-standing industry challenges.
Underlining the importance of local manufacturing, Patel stated, “This product is completely Made in India and built in our Bengaluru facility. It reflects our belief that India can not only adopt but also build world-class deep-tech solutions for critical sectors like infrastructure.”
