ETV Bharat / business

Bengaluru-Based Firm Joins Hands With Boeing Defence India To Advance Defence Sustainment Ecosystem

New Delhi/Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based aerospace and defence technology firm on Tuesday announced the signing of a "strategic agreement" with Boeing Defence India to provide support for advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems deployed on various defence platforms in the country.

The collaboration is expected to enhance local support capability, reduce turnaround time, improve operational availability, and strengthen mission readiness for Indian defence customers, said the Bengaluru firm, Merlinhawk Aerospace, in a statement.

Under the agreement, Merlinhawk Aerospace will leverage its L3Harris WESCAM Authorised Service Centre (WASC) in Bengaluru to "deliver maintenance, repair, technical support, and lifecycle sustainment for advanced EO/IR systems."

"The Indian Navy's P-8I fleet is a cornerstone of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. Partnering with Merlinhawk Aerospace to enable indigenous support for EO/IR sustainment reflects Boeing's commitment to Atmanirbharta and to strengthening India's defence ecosystem," Nikhil Joshi, Managing Director, Boeing Defence India, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Collaborations such as these enable faster turnaround, higher fleet availability, and greater mission readiness for the Indian Navy," Joshi said.