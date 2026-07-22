Bengaluru-Based Firm Joins Hands With Boeing Defence India To Advance Defence Sustainment Ecosystem
The collaboration is expected to enhance local support capability, reduce turnaround time, improve operational availability, and strengthen mission readiness for Indian defence customers
By PTI
Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
New Delhi/Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based aerospace and defence technology firm on Tuesday announced the signing of a "strategic agreement" with Boeing Defence India to provide support for advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems deployed on various defence platforms in the country.
The collaboration is expected to enhance local support capability, reduce turnaround time, improve operational availability, and strengthen mission readiness for Indian defence customers, said the Bengaluru firm, Merlinhawk Aerospace, in a statement.
Under the agreement, Merlinhawk Aerospace will leverage its L3Harris WESCAM Authorised Service Centre (WASC) in Bengaluru to "deliver maintenance, repair, technical support, and lifecycle sustainment for advanced EO/IR systems."
"The Indian Navy's P-8I fleet is a cornerstone of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. Partnering with Merlinhawk Aerospace to enable indigenous support for EO/IR sustainment reflects Boeing's commitment to Atmanirbharta and to strengthening India's defence ecosystem," Nikhil Joshi, Managing Director, Boeing Defence India, was quoted as saying in the statement.
"Collaborations such as these enable faster turnaround, higher fleet availability, and greater mission readiness for the Indian Navy," Joshi said.
Karthik Ramineni, Chief Executive Officer, Merlinhawk Aerospace Private Limited, said, "As defence platforms become increasingly technology-intensive, the ability to provide responsive, in-country lifecycle support becomes mission critical".
"Our partnership with Boeing Defence India reinforces Merlinhawk's commitment to building world-class sustainment capabilities within India for advanced airborne mission systems. Through our WESCAM Authorised Service Centre, we are enabling faster service response, reduced downtime and greater operational readiness, while supporting the government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening India's position as a trusted aerospace MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) hub," Ramineni said.
The agreement marks a "milestone" in strengthening India's indigenous aerospace sustainment ecosystem by reducing reliance on overseas repair cycles and advancing lifecycle support capabilities, the statement said.
Partnering with Boeing Defence India highlights the growing role of Indian industry in supporting advanced aerospace technologies, contributing to enhanced mission readiness, improved fleet availability, and globally benchmarked infrastructure, it said.
Merlinhawk's WESCAM Authorised Service Centre has been established as a dedicated centre of excellence equipped with certified technical personnel, specialised tooling, OEM-approved processes, technical documentation, and field support capabilities, enabling responsive in-country support for advanced airborne mission systems, the firm said.