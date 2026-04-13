ETV Bharat / business

BEML Secures USD 36.38 Million Export Order From Middle East Region

New Delhi: Leading defence PSU BEML has secured an export order valued at USD 36.38 million from the Middle East region, which entails the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment, according to an official statement. This marks a significant boost to its global expansion strategy, officials said. BEML has secured an export order valued at USD 36.38 million from the Middle East region, said the statement issued on Monday.

"Reinforcing its growing role as a global defence engineering partner, the order entails the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment," it said.

Traditionally deployed in large-scale mining operations, these heavy earthmoving equipment have now been re-engineered for infrastructure development applications, the statement said.

"The heavy equipment platforms are designed for high-intensity reconstruction and strategic infrastructure development, incorporating critical performance and survivability enhancements to meet stringent global standards," it said.

The equipment features a specially designed, "ergonomically enhanced ROPS/FOPS-certified cabin" ensuring improved operator safety in demanding operational environments.

The project is also expected to include a comprehensive maintenance and life cycle support contract, the officials said.

Under this arrangement, BEML, in collaboration with its local representative, will ensure high operational availability and readiness through end-to-end support, including spares, maintenance, servicing, and life cycle management. Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director, BEML Limited, said, “This is a significant win for BEML and reflects our growing global competitiveness."