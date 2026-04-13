BEML Secures USD 36.38 Million Export Order From Middle East Region
The export order entails the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment
By PTI
Published : April 13, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Leading defence PSU BEML has secured an export order valued at USD 36.38 million from the Middle East region, which entails the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment, according to an official statement. This marks a significant boost to its global expansion strategy, officials said. BEML has secured an export order valued at USD 36.38 million from the Middle East region, said the statement issued on Monday.
"Reinforcing its growing role as a global defence engineering partner, the order entails the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment," it said.
Traditionally deployed in large-scale mining operations, these heavy earthmoving equipment have now been re-engineered for infrastructure development applications, the statement said.
"The heavy equipment platforms are designed for high-intensity reconstruction and strategic infrastructure development, incorporating critical performance and survivability enhancements to meet stringent global standards," it said.
The equipment features a specially designed, "ergonomically enhanced ROPS/FOPS-certified cabin" ensuring improved operator safety in demanding operational environments.
The project is also expected to include a comprehensive maintenance and life cycle support contract, the officials said.
Under this arrangement, BEML, in collaboration with its local representative, will ensure high operational availability and readiness through end-to-end support, including spares, maintenance, servicing, and life cycle management. Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director, BEML Limited, said, “This is a significant win for BEML and reflects our growing global competitiveness."
"Orders from the Middle East region reaffirm our strategic vision to emerge as a key player in infrastructure development. We remain committed to delivering technology-driven, reliable, and rugged solutions to meet the evolving requirements of global customers," he was quoted as saying in the statement.
This engagement "positions BEML strongly" to deliver long-term, sustainable solutions—an increasingly critical requirement in global infrastructure procurements—and marks a significant entry into the technologically advanced and strategically important infrastructure ecosystem of the Middle East region, the statement said.
The development also underscores BEML’s capability to execute global projects through strong local partnerships, while contributing to India’s vision of enhancing defence exports and expanding its indigenous manufacturing footprint, it added.
Building on this momentum, BEML aims to deepen its engagement in Middle East markets, foster long-term partnerships with system integrators, and deliver integrated equipment and life cycle support solutions, further strengthening its position as a trusted global partner in multi-engineering, the officials said.
This "milestone" follows another significant achievement for BEML—the company’s first overseas order for metro rolling stock, valued at approximately USD 60 million for the African region—marking its expanding footprint in global urban transport markets, they said.
BEML’s total international order bookings have reached approximately USD 106.95 million, reflecting the company’s growing global presence across sectors and its continued success in securing overseas contracts, the statement said.
Also Read
Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Looms Large Over Chandni Chowk's Textile Market