ETV Bharat / business

Banks See Double-Digit Credit Growth In FY27, But Deposit Mobilisation Emerges As Cause Of Concern

Representational image ( IANS )

New Delhi: Indian banks are gearing up for another strong phase of credit expansion, with nearly three fourths of lenders expecting non food credit growth in the mid-teens or higher in the second half of FY27.

The latest FICCI-IBA Bankers’ Survey showed that the lending boom comes with a catch-deposit growth is not keeping pace with rising credit demand, emerging as the biggest constraint for banks looking to sustain double-digit loan growth.



The survey covered 22 public sector, private and foreign banks accounting for more than three fourths of India’s total banking assets. The survey found that nearly three fourths of respondents expect non food credit to grow at a mid teens rate or higher year on year over the next six months. Almost all respondents expect credit growth of at least 10 per cent.



The survey reveled that retail and SME lending are expected to remain the strongest drivers. More than four fifths of banks expect double digit growth in both segments. Credit demand from industry and services is also expected to remain healthy.

Infrastructure is likely to lead term loan demand within industry, followed by engineering goods, auto and auto components, electronics and metals, iron and steel too. Working capital demand is expected to be led by auto and auto components, petroleum, coal and fuel products, food processing, chemicals and metals, iron and steel.



According to the report, in services, NBFCs, tourism, hotels and restaurants and commercial real estate are expected to drive term loan demand. Trade, covering wholesale and retail activity, is projected to be the biggest source of working capital demand.



Key challenge



Despite the strong credit outlook, banks face a funding challenge. Around two thirds of respondents identified slower deposit growth compared with credit demand as a major constraint to sustaining credit expansion. The concern is particularly strong among public sector banks. The survey found that geopolitical risks and supply chain disruptions are the biggest impediments to a broad based recovery in private sector capital expenditure, cited by around three fifths of respondents. Global economic uncertainty and a weak demand outlook were the other major concerns.



Deposit concern is particularly pronounced among public sector banks, where 85 per cent of respondents identify slower deposit growth relative to credit demand as the key constraint. Among private banks, the responses are more evenly distributed, with 44 per cent identifying slower deposit growth relative to credit demand and another 45 per cent pointing to economic and geopolitical uncertainties. The remaining 11 per cent identify competition from capital markets and NBFCs as the biggest constraint.



The report also mentioned that the survey was conducted in July 2026 and at that time deposits from FCNR(B) (Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) liberalised scheme was not completed, hence the opinions are based on the then prevailing circumstances). FCNR (B) account is a fixed deposit account in India that allows NRIs to keep their overseas earnings in foreign currencies without converting them into Indian rupees. It protects depositors from exchange-rate fluctuations, and both the principal and interest are repatriable abroad.



Key focus on deposits, AI and cybersecurity



According to the survey strengthening deposit mobilisation and liability franchises is expected to receive the greatest management attention in FY27. AI and data driven banking transformation will be the second major priority, followed by cybersecurity and operational resilience.