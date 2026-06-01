ETV Bharat / business

Banks Sanction Rs 35,000 Cr Loans Under ECLGS To MSMEs To Deal With West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Banks have sanctioned Rs 35,000 crore loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to MSMEs and industries impacted by the West Asia conflict. The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on May 5, aimed at providing additional credit flow of Rs 2.55 lakh crore, including Rs 5,000 crore for airlines hit by the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Lenders have cleared about 80,000 applications with loans amounting to Rs 35,194 crore, and guarantees worth Rs 15,720 crore have been issued as of May 29, Department of Financial Services Joint Secretary Manoj Muttathil Ayyappan told reporters here.

"Since we have reached a good number, it is expected that the customers would benefit from the scheme," he said, adding that the entire process is digital and end-to-end can be completed in 5-7 days.

"The scheme is made generally liberal, ensuring that maximum beneficiaries are able to avail the benefits. Only customers who are SMA 2 as of March 31, 2026, are kept outside the scheme," he said.

He also said that the outreach programme is being carried out across the country so that maximum benefit can be provided. The ECLGS 5.0, having an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore, would help airlines and MSMEs impacted by the West Asia crisis.