Banks' NPAs To Improve To 1.9 Per Cent By March 2027: RBI
The RBI report said banks will be able to withstand adverse economic shocks, listing out how the capital buffers will be impacted in adverse events.
By PTI
Published : December 31, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
Mumbai: Banks' gross non-performing assets ratio will improve further to 1.9 per cent by March 2027 under a baseline scenario, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday. As of September 2025, the key ratio stood at a multi-decade low of 2.1 per cent, the central bank said in its half-yearly Financial Stability Report.
"The aggregate GNPA ratio of the 46 banks may improve from 2.1 per cent in September 2025 to 1.9 per cent in March 2027 under the baseline scenario," the report said. The GNPA ratio may rise to 3.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent under adverse scenarios, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, pointing to results of its stress tests.
From a capital buffers perspective, the report said, the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) remained strong as of September, with state-owned banks at 16 per cent and private sector banks at 18.1 per cent. Banks will be able to withstand adverse economic shocks, the report said, listing out how the capital buffers will be impacted in adverse events.
The aggregate CRAR of 46 major Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) may drop from 17.1 per cent in September 2025 to 16.8 per cent by March 2027 under the baseline scenario, the report said, adding that it may fall to 14.5 per cent and 14.1 per cent under the hypothetical adverse scenarios, which take into account growth slowdown, and global headwinds, among others.
"Stress tests indicated relatively higher depletion in the capital of public sector banks as compared to private banks and foreign banks," it said. Six banks with a share of 15 per cent in scheduled commercial banks' total assets would breach the regulatory minimum level of CRAR under a severe shock, it added.
In what can be interpreted as a positive for the system, the RBI study has found that the concentration of the top-100 borrowers waned in the last two years. The share of large borrowers in total credit of SCBs remained steady at around 44 per cent, but their share in gross NPAs declined significantly over the past few years to 33.8 per cent as of September 2025, it said.
From an earnings perspective, the RBI report said the growth in the core net interest income declined sharply to 2.3 per cent in September 2025 across all bank groups, amid the sharp rate cuts by the central bank. The net interest margin (NIM) recorded a broad-based 0.20 per cent fall in September 2025 over March 2025 due to a relatively higher decline in yield on assets than in cost of funds, it added.
At the same time, creditors have realised Rs 4 lakh crore under the resolution plans initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code till September 30, 2025, according to the RBI report.
Since the provisions relating to the corporate insolvency resolution process came into force in December 2016, a total of 8,659 CIRPs have been initiated till September 30, 2025, of which 6,761, or 78.1 per cent, have been closed. The primary objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is rescuing corporate debtors (CDs) in distress.
The code has rescued 187 CDs during April to September 2025, while the total number of such debtors since inception is 3,865. "Cumulatively till September 30, 2025, creditors have realised Rs 3.99 lakh crore under the resolution plans, which is around 170.1 per cent of liquidation value and 93.79 per cent of fair value (based on 1,177 cases where fair value has been estimated)," said the report.
In terms of percentage of admitted claims, the creditors have realised more than 32.4 per cent. Till September 2025, the report said the total number of CIRPs ending in liquidation was 2,896, of which final reports have been submitted for 1,529 CDs.
These corporate debtors together had outstanding claims of Rs 4.44 lakh crore, but the assets were valued at only Rs 0.17 lakh crore. The liquidation of these companies resulted in realisation of 90.7 per cent of the liquidation value," it said. The 1,300 CIRPs that have yielded resolution plans till September 2025 took an average of 603 days for conclusion of process, while incurring an average cost of 1.1 per cent of liquidation value and 0.6 per cent of resolution value.
Similarly, the 2,896 CIRPs, which ended up in orders for liquidation, took an average 518 days for conclusion, the RBI said. Of the 8,659 CIRPs, 3,183 were related to manufacturing sector, followed "real estate, renting and business activities" (1,903) and construction (1,052). Among others, the cases relate to "wholesale and retail trade", "hotels and restaurants", "electricity and others", and "transport, storage, communication".
The RBI said widespread adoption of stablecoins could pose significant risks to India's monetary sovereignty and financial stability. Stablecoins can create important financial stability risks because of their inherent vulnerabilities, the central bank said in 'Special Feature' in its bi-annual financial stability report.
"Trust in money is the foundation for maintaining financial stability," it said. Stablecoins have emerged as a key component of the crypto asset ecosystem, and their prominence has risen following legal and regulatory clarity in select jurisdictions. Widespread adoption of foreign currency denominated stablecoins can cause erosion of monetary control and weaken the transmission channels of domestic monetary policy, the RBI said.
As stablecoins position as an alternative form of money, it is vital to recognise that they fall short of the foundational requirements expected from a sound monetary system -- singleness, elasticity and integrity, it said. "The RBI maintains a cautious stance on crypto assets, including stablecoins, prioritising sovereign digital infrastructure to safeguard monetary sovereignty amid global shifts and preserve financial stability," the central bank said.
It further said that central bank money is what preserves the integrity of the financial system. "It must remain the ultimate settlement asset, and it should remain the anchor for trust in money," the RBI said.
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can achieve the benefits that stablecoins claim to offer, -- efficiency, programmability, and instant settlement, but with the credibility and safety of central bank money.
"The RBI, therefore, strongly advocates that countries should prioritise central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) over privately issued stablecoins to maintain trust in money, preserve financial stability and design next generation payments infrastructure that is faster, cheaper and secure," the apex bank added.
Currently, the RBI said risks from stablecoins to macrofinancial stability outweigh their purported benefits. In their short history, stablecoins have proven to be volatile and vulnerable to confidence shocks and structural fragilities. Wider adoption of stablecoins can introduce new channels of financial stability risks, particularly during periods of market stress.
To mitigate risks posed by their rapid growth, it is vital that jurisdictions carefully assess the attendant risks and determine policy responses appropriate to its financial system, the RBI said. The RBI cautioned that stablecoins can circumvent controls on capital movement and complicate macroeconomic management for the central bank.
This is especially important for emerging economies like India where capital flow management frameworks (CFM) play a key role in preserving external sector stability, it added.
It further said stablecoins, like other crypto assets, can be used to bypass the current system for transferring foreign exchange in and out of the country, impeding the effectiveness of CFMs, which aim to maintain macroeconomic stability, safeguard foreign exchange reserves, and manage the risks associated with sudden and volatile capital flows.
The RBI also emphasised that without adequate regulation, stablecoins, like other crypto assets -- can be exploited for serious crimes, including money laundering, terrorism financing, and the financing of weapons proliferation. It also noted that one of the drivers of stablecoin growth could be the emergence of legal/regulatory frameworks across major jurisdictions between 2023 and 2025, including the US, the European Union, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan.
In the short history of stablecoins, there have been multiple episodes, such as the May 2022 collapse of TerraUSD and the March 2023 US banking turmoil, wherein they saw significant price volatility.
