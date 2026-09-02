ETV Bharat / business

Banks Mobilise USD 127.23 Billion In Deposits From Indian Diaspora: RBI

Mumbai: India attracted a whopping USD 127.23 billion in Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR-B) deposits under the Reserve Bank's special USD-INR forex swap facility till August 31, the closing date, which was advanced by a month following a robust response from the Indian diaspora.

The RBI's special USD-INR forex swap facility for FCNR (B) deposits, Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCB) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) was launched on June 8, 2026.

The facility was announced as part of the RBI's efforts to strengthen India's external sector position and support foreign exchange liquidity amid global market uncertainties. The measures have led to a surge in foreign exchange inflows into the country, with total inflows of USD 136.377 billion as on August 31, according to the RBI data.

Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits alone accounted for USD 127.226 billion (provisional), underscoring the overwhelming response of Non-Resident Indians to the scheme, the RBI said.