ETV Bharat / business

Banks Could Contribute Rs 15,000 Crore Towards Improving UPI: Report By IIT Bombay Prof And Former RBI Expert

New Delhi: Merchants may pass on the cost to consumers through higher prices if proposed charges are introduced without changes to the country’s most widely used digital payment system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), says a report prepared by an IIT Bombay professor and a former RBI expert.

The report — authored by Ashish Das, IIT Bombay Professor, and Praggya Das, former adviser in charge of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Department — recommends that online businesses and large merchants should bear most of the cost to keep everyday UPI payments free and protect public trust.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Professor Das says that UPI charges should be designed to protect consumers, with online businesses and large merchants bearing most of the cost of sustaining the digital payment system.

Praggya Das, former adviser in charge of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Department. (ETV Bharat)

The report, “UPI at a Crossroads: Reintroducing the MDR – Impact Analysis and the Way Forward”, estimates that the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), a fee charged from merchants for accepting digital payments, could generate around Rs 18,000 crore annually for UPI service providers. However, it argues that the framework needs to be rationalised before implementation to avoid undermining public trust in UPI.

Based on August 2026 data, the report estimates potential monthly MDR revenue at Rs 1,500 crore. It suggests that charges on online merchants and businesses with annual turnover of more than Rs 50 crore could account for about 90 per cent of the revenue envisaged under the proposed framework of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The authors of the report argue that everyday UPI users should not bear the burden of financing the system, given the wider economic benefits of digital payments.

Ashish Das, IIT Bombay Professor. (ETV Bharat)

Consumers May Pay Indirectly

The report cautions that prohibiting merchants from adding MDR as a separate payment surcharge may not fully protect consumers. Businesses could eventually recover the additional cost by raising the prices of goods and services. This could also affect even customers making purchases below Rs 2,000, as higher prices may apply across transactions.

In effect, small-ticket customers could end up sharing the cost of larger transactions, notes the report.

The authors argue that policymakers should not assume consumers will remain unaffected simply because direct UPI surcharges are prohibited.

Banks Should Contribute