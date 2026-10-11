Banks Could Contribute Rs 15,000 Crore Towards Improving UPI: Report By IIT Bombay Prof And Former RBI Expert
Authors argue that everyday UPI users shouldn't bear the burden of financing the system, given the wider economic benefits of digital payments, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Merchants may pass on the cost to consumers through higher prices if proposed charges are introduced without changes to the country’s most widely used digital payment system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), says a report prepared by an IIT Bombay professor and a former RBI expert.
The report — authored by Ashish Das, IIT Bombay Professor, and Praggya Das, former adviser in charge of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Department — recommends that online businesses and large merchants should bear most of the cost to keep everyday UPI payments free and protect public trust.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Professor Das says that UPI charges should be designed to protect consumers, with online businesses and large merchants bearing most of the cost of sustaining the digital payment system.
The report, “UPI at a Crossroads: Reintroducing the MDR – Impact Analysis and the Way Forward”, estimates that the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), a fee charged from merchants for accepting digital payments, could generate around Rs 18,000 crore annually for UPI service providers. However, it argues that the framework needs to be rationalised before implementation to avoid undermining public trust in UPI.
Based on August 2026 data, the report estimates potential monthly MDR revenue at Rs 1,500 crore. It suggests that charges on online merchants and businesses with annual turnover of more than Rs 50 crore could account for about 90 per cent of the revenue envisaged under the proposed framework of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The authors of the report argue that everyday UPI users should not bear the burden of financing the system, given the wider economic benefits of digital payments.
Consumers May Pay Indirectly
The report cautions that prohibiting merchants from adding MDR as a separate payment surcharge may not fully protect consumers. Businesses could eventually recover the additional cost by raising the prices of goods and services. This could also affect even customers making purchases below Rs 2,000, as higher prices may apply across transactions.
In effect, small-ticket customers could end up sharing the cost of larger transactions, notes the report.
The authors argue that policymakers should not assume consumers will remain unaffected simply because direct UPI surcharges are prohibited.
Banks Should Contribute
The report also questions the need to rely heavily on MDR revenue when banks already earn substantial profits and benefit from low-cost savings and current account deposits. It says that scheduled commercial banks reported combined net profits of Rs 4.31 lakh crore in Financial Year 2026, including Rs 1.98 lakh crore earned by public sector banks.
The authors suggest that banks could contribute around Rs 15,000 crore towards running and improving UPI, rather than relying primarily on MDR revenue from offline merchants. They also question whether a charge of Rs 300 on a Rs 75,000 UPI transaction can be considered reasonable, arguing that service charges should reflect the cost of providing the service.
Who Should Pay?
The report recommends introducing a reasonable fee across online merchant UPI transactions, describing it as a digital payment facilitation fee. It argues that digital payments are essential to e-commerce businesses which cannot rely on physical cash in the same way as traditional shops. It also proposes restricting MDR to merchants with annual turnover above Rs 50 crore, who are required by law to provide UPI as a payment option. If a percentage-based charge is adopted, the report recommends a maximum cap of Rs 40.
RBI Should Set Framework
The report calls for the Reserve Bank of India to decide UPI charges under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, rather than leaving the matter primarily to NPCI. The authors argue that UPI should be treated as an essential banking service and that banks, application providers and other service providers should receive reasonable compensation for their roles in the ecosystem.
The report recommends keeping loan repayments and debt collection outside the MDR framework to avoid making digital repayments more expensive for borrowers. It also calls for a review of credit card charges that could indirectly burden UPI users and continued support for digital payment infrastructure in underserved areas.
According to Ashish Das, cash also comes with significant costs. The report notes that the RBI spent more than Rs 26,000 crore on currency printing over the last five financial years arguing that these expenses should be considered while deciding how to fund digital payments.
The report says UPI's long-term economic benefits far outweigh the additional revenue generated through MDR. It warns that introducing the proposed charges without changes could erode public trust and calls for a system that compensates service providers while keeping person-to-person transfers and everyday shopping free. The key recommendation of this report is also to make UPI financially sustainable without shifting the burden onto ordinary users.
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