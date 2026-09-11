ETV Bharat / business

Bankers' Books Evidence Act To Come Into Force From Oct 1

New Delhi: Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 2026 which got assent of the President of India last month, and is aimed at providing a modern framework for the use of banking records as evidence in line with contemporary banking practices, will come into force from October 1.

The notification dated September 10 appoints October 1, 2026 as the date on which provisions of the Act will come into force, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Act adopts a technology-neutral approach by recognising banking records maintained in physical, electronic, digital, virtual, cloud-based and other contemporary forms, it said. It also provides for simplified and standardised certification of banking records, including through manual, digital or electronic signatures.

Greater clarity has also been provided on the summoning of bank officials where the bank is not a party to the proceedings, with a "special cause" to be recorded in writing by the court for such summoning, it said.