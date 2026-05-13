ETV Bharat / business

Bank Officers' Union Seeks 5-day Work Week To Support Austerity Measures

New Delhi: Bank officers' union AIBOC on Wednesday urged the government to introduce a five-day work week, citing the need to support the ongoing austerity and energy conservation drive.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All-India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), the largest organisation representing banks, said: "We respectfully submit that the immediate implementation of a five-day work week in the banking industry merits urgent consideration. This demand is not merely a service condition issue."

It is a practical, implementable and nationally relevant policy measure that directly advances the objectives of fuel conservation, energy savings, environmental protection, operational efficiency and public convenience, it said.

Banking, unlike many other sectors, cannot fully shift to work-from-home arrangements, it said, adding that branch operations, cash management, customer service, compliance, recovery, field-level financial inclusion and government scheme implementation require the physical presence of officers and employees. Therefore, where remote working cannot be extensively adopted, rationalising the physical working week becomes the most practical and structured alternative, it said.