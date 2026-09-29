ETV Bharat / business

Bank of India Launches User-Level Programmable Digital Rupee with Auto-Issuance

Mumbai: Bank of India has gone live with User-Level Programmable CBDC and Auto Issuance on its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) platform, built by Montran India, the companies announced today. Built in line with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) guidelines, the capability was formally announced in Mumbai.

The feature lets a user schedule automatic issuance of digital rupee (e₹) to a beneficiary’s CBDC wallet, at a set amount and frequency, while defining the purpose the funds can be used for. Instead of authorizing the same transfer by hand every month, the sender configures it once. The system handles the recurrence, and the funds carry their intended use with them.

A parent supporting a child studying in another city can replace the manual monthly transfer with a standing instruction: a fixed sum, credited to the child's e₹ wallet on the same date each month, spendable on tuition, meals and the other education expenses the parent approved in advance.

Key capabilities

User-level programmability of the digital rupee, configurable by the account holder rather than the issuing bank.

Auto Issuance of a predefined amount to a beneficiary’s CBDC wallet at a set frequency — no manual initiation required.