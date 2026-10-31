ETV Bharat / business

Bank Holidays November 2026: Banks to Remain Closed For 16 Days; Check Full State-Wise List

New Delhi: Important update for bank customers! In November 2026, banks will remain closed in various states for occasions such as Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Besides the designated holidays approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank branches will not be operational on second and fourth Saturdays and also observe holidays on Sundays. Customers need to know the list of bank holidays in November so that in case they need to visit a bank to deposit a cheque, withdraw cash, or complete any other urgent task.

According to the RBI Bank Holidays November 2026 list, banks will be closed for a total of seven days in November across the country, accounting for Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. Due to the number of festivals lined up for next month, there will be holidays for bank branches on nine other dates in various states. In total, banks will remain closed for 16 days on different occasions and in different parts of the country. Notably, festival-related holidays will vary depending on the specific state or city.

On November 9, banks will remain closed in several cities—including Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Agartala, and Bhopal due to Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Vishwakarma Day. On November 10, banks will observe holidays in Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Belapur, and Bengaluru for festivals such as Diwali and the Vikram Samvat New Year.

On November 11, banks will be closed in Shimla, Kanpur, Kolkata, Gangtok, Imphal, and Lucknow on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Lakshmi Puja, and Chitragupta Jayanti.

On November 13, bank branches in Shillong, Meghalaya will remain closed for the Wangala Festival. For Chhath Puja, banks will be closed in Patna (Bihar) and Ranchi (Jharkhand) On November 16.

Banks will observe holiday on November 20 in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) for Igas-Bagwal, and on November 23 in Shillong for Seng Kut Snem.