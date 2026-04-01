Are Banks Open Today Or Is There A Bank Holiday On April 1? Check The Details
Banks remain closed on April 1 for annual account closing, with staff working internally while digital services continue.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:01 AM IST
New Delhi: If you are planning a bank visit on April 1, do not be surprised if branches are shut. Across India, banks remain closed to customers on the first day of the financial year, not because of a festival or public holiday, but due to annual account closing.
April 1 marks the beginning of the new financial year in India. However, for banks, it is reserved for closing accounts for the previous financial year (ending March 31) and preparing for a fresh accounting cycle.
Why Banks Remain Closed On April 1
Unlike regular holidays, this closure is administrative and observed nationwide as part of banking regulations. Banks use the day to finalise their books, reconcile accounts, update interest calculations, and prepare financial statements.
Although branches remain closed to customers, it is not a day off for employees. Bank staff work behind the scenes to complete audits, verify transactions, and ensure records are accurate and compliant. This practice is rooted in India’s fiscal year (April 1-March 31) and has become increasingly significant as banking operations expand, digital payments grow, and structural changes such as bank mergers occur.
What Services Are Not Affected
On April 1, customers cannot access over-the-counter services, including cash deposits, cheque clearances, passbook updates, and demand draft issuance. However, digital banking services continue without disruption. These include:
- UPI
- IMPS
- NEFT
- RTGS
- Mobile and internet banking
- ATMs also remain operational, allowing cash withdrawals and basic services.
What Customers Should Keep In Mind
- Cheque processing or clearance may see slight delays
- Salary credits, EMIs, and auto-debits usually continue as scheduled
- Online banking remains the best alternative on this day
April 2026: More Bank Holidays Ahead
Apart from April 1, banks will remain closed on multiple days in April 2026 due to regional festivals and national observances such as Good Friday and Akshaya Tritiya, depending on the state.
Bank holidays vary across cities as per the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar, so customers are advised to check local schedules in advance.
Why March 31 Stays Open, But April 1 Doesn’t
In recent years, the Reserve Bank of India has directed banks, especially those handling government transactions, to remain open on March 31, even if it falls on a holiday, to ensure smooth year-end financial processing. However, April 1 is dedicated entirely to internal closing. It is one of the busiest working days for bank employees, despite branches being closed to the public.
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