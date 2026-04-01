ETV Bharat / business

Are Banks Open Today Or Is There A Bank Holiday On April 1? Check The Details

New Delhi: If you are planning a bank visit on April 1, do not be surprised if branches are shut. Across India, banks remain closed to customers on the first day of the financial year, not because of a festival or public holiday, but due to annual account closing.

April 1 marks the beginning of the new financial year in India. However, for banks, it is reserved for closing accounts for the previous financial year (ending March 31) and preparing for a fresh accounting cycle.

Why Banks Remain Closed On April 1

Unlike regular holidays, this closure is administrative and observed nationwide as part of banking regulations. Banks use the day to finalise their books, reconcile accounts, update interest calculations, and prepare financial statements.

Although branches remain closed to customers, it is not a day off for employees. Bank staff work behind the scenes to complete audits, verify transactions, and ensure records are accurate and compliant. This practice is rooted in India’s fiscal year (April 1-March 31) and has become increasingly significant as banking operations expand, digital payments grow, and structural changes such as bank mergers occur.

What Services Are Not Affected

On April 1, customers cannot access over-the-counter services, including cash deposits, cheque clearances, passbook updates, and demand draft issuance. However, digital banking services continue without disruption. These include: