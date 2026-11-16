ETV Bharat / business

Balancing Tech And Trust: Detailed View Of Sebi's Upcoming AI Guidelines for Capital Markets

New Delhi: Alarmed by the rapid usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the capital market, SEBI has decided to issue comprehensive guidelines for the responsible use of AI in the equities market soon. SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the guidelines would be issued to ensure that the full potential of the evolving technology gets in sync with the market without compromising investor interests.

Sebi, the market regulator, will release new guidelines requiring companies using AI for stock market-related operations to provide full disclosure. Furthermore, the company will be held accountable for any AI-related irregularities.

Pandey informed that the soon-to-be-released Artificial Intelligence guidelines will focus on investor protection, accountability and human oversight. The new rules will ensure the implementation of appropriate safeguards for AI adoption by market participants, including mandatory disclosures, accountability of regulated entities and a 'human-in-the-loop' approach to ensure that critical decisions remain subject to human supervision.

Speaking at the inauguration of Sebi's pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, Pandey said the proposed guidelines would be implemented to optimise benefits and minimise potential risks associated with integrating AI/ML-based applications in securities markets, thereby safeguarding investor protection, market integrity, and financial stability.

With the focus on safeguarding investors’ interests, Pandey said Sebi will ensure mandatory human oversight for major market-related decisions.

No company will be permitted to rely solely on machines or AI for critical decision-making; human involvement must remain an integral part of the process.

The Sebi chairperson further informed that the market regulator body has developed several supervisory tools, including its 'Sudarshan' tool, which is being demonstrated at international regulatory forums.

Sebi is upgrading its technology and implementing new rules to strengthen its AI capabilities through international initiatives and supervisory toolkits.