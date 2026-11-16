Balancing Tech And Trust: Detailed View Of Sebi's Upcoming AI Guidelines for Capital Markets
According to Sebi's proposed rules, no company will be permitted to rely solely on machines or AI for critical decision-making.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Alarmed by the rapid usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the capital market, SEBI has decided to issue comprehensive guidelines for the responsible use of AI in the equities market soon. SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the guidelines would be issued to ensure that the full potential of the evolving technology gets in sync with the market without compromising investor interests.
Sebi, the market regulator, will release new guidelines requiring companies using AI for stock market-related operations to provide full disclosure. Furthermore, the company will be held accountable for any AI-related irregularities.
Pandey informed that the soon-to-be-released Artificial Intelligence guidelines will focus on investor protection, accountability and human oversight. The new rules will ensure the implementation of appropriate safeguards for AI adoption by market participants, including mandatory disclosures, accountability of regulated entities and a 'human-in-the-loop' approach to ensure that critical decisions remain subject to human supervision.
Speaking at the inauguration of Sebi's pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, Pandey said the proposed guidelines would be implemented to optimise benefits and minimise potential risks associated with integrating AI/ML-based applications in securities markets, thereby safeguarding investor protection, market integrity, and financial stability.
With the focus on safeguarding investors’ interests, Pandey said Sebi will ensure mandatory human oversight for major market-related decisions.
No company will be permitted to rely solely on machines or AI for critical decision-making; human involvement must remain an integral part of the process.
The Sebi chairperson further informed that the market regulator body has developed several supervisory tools, including its 'Sudarshan' tool, which is being demonstrated at international regulatory forums.
Sebi is upgrading its technology and implementing new rules to strengthen its AI capabilities through international initiatives and supervisory toolkits.
The Chairman further said Sebi is reviewing the regulatory framework to ensure that the use of AI by market participants does not compromise investor protection, market safety or integrity.
How SEBI plans to tackle cyber threats
With technological advancement, digital threats within the market have substantially increased. The Sebi chairperson highlighted growing concerns over cyberattacks targeting financial institutions and cryptocurrency platforms, as well as digital frauds involving social media influencers.
Following emerging threats, the regulator also introduced a structured incident response mechanism in May this year, aligned with the Financial Stability Board's FIRE reporting template, he said at the sidelines of an event here on Saturday.
Quantum Computing
Pandey noted that SEBI is looking beyond current threats and preparing for challenges expected in the coming decade. He informed that the market regulator is undertaking an inventory of cryptographic systems and identifying areas where cryptography is being used to assess potential vulnerabilities. The Sebi head also added that financial markets across the globe are preparing for the risks posed by quantum computing, with concerns expected to become more pronounced around 2032-35, and stressed the need to complete preparations well in advance.
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