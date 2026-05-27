ETV Bharat / business

Bakrid Bank Holiday: Banks Shut In Several States On May 27-28

New Delhi: Banks across several parts of the country will observe holidays on May 27 and May 28 in observance of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) this year. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar, the bank closure schedule varies from state to state because of differences in moon sighting and local government notifications.

While several northern, eastern, and central states are observing Bakrid on Wednesday, many western and southern states have declared Thursday a holiday. In some places, including Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, authorities have announced holidays for both days.

Banks Closed On May 27, May 28

Banks to remain closed on May 27 in major cities, including New Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Dehradun, Chandigarh and Shimla. Banking operations are also shut in Bhopal, Raipur, Ranchi and Kolkata. In the Northeast, banks are closed in Guwahati, Agartala, Kohima, and Imphal, while branches in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, are also closed today.

On May 28, banks will remain closed in several western and southern states, following revised festival schedules. Banking services will remain unavailable in Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur and Panaji in Maharashtra, as well as in Goa. Major southern cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Vijayawada, will also observe the holiday. Apart from this, banks in Patna, Jaipur, Aizawl and Shillong will remain shut on Thursday.

Despite physical bank branches remaining shut in many states, customers need not worry about essential banking services. The RBI has clarified that digital banking facilities, including internet banking, mobile banking and UPI services, will continue to function normally throughout the holidays.