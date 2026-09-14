ETV Bharat / business

Average Sugar Retail Price Rules Below Rs 60/Kg For 4th Day; Festive Demand Keeps Rates Elevated

New Delhi: The average all-India retail price of sugar remained below Rs 60 per kg for the fourth straight day on Monday following a series of government measures, even as festive demand put upward pressure on prices in some regions.

On Monday, the average retail sugar price stood at Rs 59.57 per kg, marginally up from Rs 58.99 per kg on the previous day. Sugar prices dropped below the Rs 60 per kg level on Friday and eased further in the last three days, according to data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

However, the average retail price remains higher than Rs 58.23 per kg, recorded on August 21, when the Centre first allowed sugar imports and took other steps to rein in sweetener prices.

The maximum retail price, however, remained firm at Rs 85 per kg, while the minimum was Rs 40 per kg on Monday, the ministry data showed. Among the southern states, retail prices edged up in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw a marginal decline.