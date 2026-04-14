ETV Bharat / business

Automobile Wholesales In India Clock Record 2.83 Crore Units In FY26: SIAM

New Delhi: Automobile wholesales in India posted a record at 2,82,65,519 units in FY26, up 10.4 per cent year-on-year with all segments -- passenger and commercial vehicles, two and three-wheelers - recording the highest-ever sales in a fiscal, with GST 2.0 proving to be a key growth driver, SIAM said on Tuesday.

In 2024-25, total domestic vehicle sales stood at 2,56,09,399 units, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said. It noted that although the outlook for the ongoing fiscal year is positive, considering the strong fundamentals of the economy, if the West Asia war prolongs, it could have an impact on demand, supply chain and vehicle production.

"Though FY 2025-26 started modestly, the Indian auto industry has closed the year on a high note with every vehicle category -- passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers, together posting their highest ever sales in a financial year, after seven years," SIAM President Shailesh Chandra told reporters here.

The last time all the segments posted the highest ever sales was in 2018-19, he added.

"The strong contributors to this growth have been the positive sentiments created through GST 2.0 reforms and multiple repo rate cuts during the year," Chandra said.

In FY 2025-26, passenger vehicles posted wholesales of 46,43,439 units as against 43,01,848 units in the previous year, up 7.9 per cent. Two-wheeler wholesales in FY26 were at 2,17,05,974 units as against 1,96,07,332 units in FY25, up 10.7 per cent.

Motorcycle sales were up 6.6 per cent at 1,30,64,789 units in FY26 as compared to 1,22,52,305 units in FY25, SIAM said. Scooter sales were up 18.5 per cent at 81,17,945 units as against 68,53,214 units in FY25, it added.