ETV Bharat / business

Australia Seeks Clarifications From India On Sugarcane, Sugar Policies: WTO Communication

Some sugar mills reportedly stopped a few of the sugarcane varieties officially notified by the Centre and the states. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Australia has sought clarifications from India on its domestic sugarcane and sugar policies, saying New Delhi appears to have provided cane support far above the limit allowed under WTO rules in seven years from 2018-19 to 2024-25.

Under the WTO's (World Trade Organisation) Agreement on Agriculture (AoA), such support is capped at 10 per cent of the total value of sugarcane production.

Under a provision of the agreement, "we seek further clarification from India on its domestic sugarcane and sugar policies. Historically, as the world's second-largest sugar producer and third-largest exporter, dynamics in India's sugar market have significant implications for both prices and trade in the global market," according to a paper submitted by Australia to the WTO.

Australia is ready to engage in discussions with India and other WTO member countries on the significance of India's market price support and resulting AMS (aggregate market support) for sugarcane, it added.