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Aurobindo Pharma Arm Gets 'Voluntary Action Indicated' Classification For Telengana Facility From USFDA

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Drug maker Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Apitoria Pharma, received a "Voluntary Action Indicated" classification for its Telangana API facility from the US health regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had inspected Unit-II, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility of Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd, located at Gaddapotharam, Industrial Development Area -- Kazipally Industrial Area, Jinnaram Mandal in Sangareddy District, Telangana, from September 7-15, 2026.

In a regulatory filing, Aurobindo Pharma said the unit has now received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying the facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI).