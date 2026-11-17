Atria Launches First Megawatt Scale Rapid Charging Nertwork For Inter City Buses
The rapid-charging stations enable 600+ km Bengaluru–Hyderabad electric bus operations with approximately 20 minutes of charging halts
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: EV rapid charging iinfrastructure company Atria Mobility has launched what it claims is the world's first megawatt-scale rapid charging network for intercity buses and electric heavy commercial vehicles.
Initially launched on the busy Bengaluru-Hyderabad route, the creation of the network has enabled the deployment of long distance electric busies on routes longer than 3---350 kms in India.
According to a statement from the company, the rapid charging stations can fully charge a 13.5 metre bus in about 15 minutes, as compared to a minimum of 45 minutes at conventional charging centres at present.
The Bengaluru-Hyderabad charging corridor comprises two charging stations at CK Palli in Andhra Pradesh and Undavelly in Telangana, each equipped with a 1.5 MW rapid charger. Commercial operations on the corridor commenced on 11 September 2026 with Fresh Bus as the bus operator. Till date the stations have completed 1670+ charging sessions for EV buses, with 250 charging sessions taking place per week at both Ananthpur and Kurnool.
On longer journeys, charging halts can add up to two hours to travel time, making electric buses difficult to operate on schedules comparable with diesel buses. Atria Mobility claims that with average halt times being reduced to 20 minutes, electric buses can compete on schedule with diesel buses.
’s megawatt-scale charging infrastructure addresses this constraint by reducing charging halts to approximately 20 minutes at strategic points along the route. This enables electric buses to undertake journeys of more than 600 km while keeping charging turnaround closer to the requirements of commercial intercity operations.
The corridor currently supports daily services in both directions. Fresh Bus operates twelve electric buses financed by Atria Mobility with an additional 8 buses to be operational very shortly, including other operators there will be nearly 30 buses plying daily on the corridor. The buses are Veera Vidyut Vahana’s 13.5-metre MAHAsamrat Electric AC Sleeper, with a 420 kWh battery.
“For electric mobility to scale beyond city routes, the charging infrastructure has to work around the realities of commercial transport. Long-distance buses cannot afford hours-long charging stops. With the Bengaluru–Hyderabad corridor, we are demonstrating that electric buses can operate over 600-kilometre routes while meeting the turnaround requirements of intercity travel," said Karthik Raju, Managing Director, Atria Mobility.
In addition to the 1.5 MW rapid chargers each station also features a 360 kW CCS2 charger, making the infrastructure accessible to other CCS2-compatible electric vehicles. The two commissioned stations together have approximately 3.7 MW of installed charging capacity.
Atria Mobility is expanding its network across South India and Maharashtra, with two additional stations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad under construction. The company plans to develop approximately 20 strategic charging locations over the next 24 months, combining standard CCS2 charging with 1.5 MW rapid chargers at key points on major intercity routes. It will also partner with passenger, logistics and delivery fleets to accelerate commercial EV adoption.