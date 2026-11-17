ETV Bharat / business

Atria Launches First Megawatt Scale Rapid Charging Nertwork For Inter City Buses

An electric bus at an Atria charging station ( Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: EV rapid charging iinfrastructure company Atria Mobility has launched what it claims is the world's first megawatt-scale rapid charging network for intercity buses and electric heavy commercial vehicles.

Initially launched on the busy Bengaluru-Hyderabad route, the creation of the network has enabled the deployment of long distance electric busies on routes longer than 3---350 kms in India.

According to a statement from the company, the rapid charging stations can fully charge a 13.5 metre bus in about 15 minutes, as compared to a minimum of 45 minutes at conventional charging centres at present. The Bengaluru-Hyderabad charging corridor comprises two charging stations at CK Palli in Andhra Pradesh and Undavelly in Telangana, each equipped with a 1.5 MW rapid charger. Commercial operations on the corridor commenced on 11 September 2026 with Fresh Bus as the bus operator. Till date the stations have completed 1670+ charging sessions for EV buses, with 250 charging sessions taking place per week at both Ananthpur and Kurnool. On longer journeys, charging halts can add up to two hours to travel time, making electric buses difficult to operate on schedules comparable with diesel buses. Atria Mobility claims that with average halt times being reduced to 20 minutes, electric buses can compete on schedule with diesel buses.