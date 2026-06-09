ETV Bharat / business

ATF Prices Rise About 10 Pc As Oil Companies Roll Out Fixed Pricing

New Delhi: Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were raised by around 10 per cent on Tuesday as state-owned fuel retailers rolled out a price stabilisation regime, offering domestic airlines a fixed fuel rate for up to three years in a move aimed at shielding carriers and passengers from sharp swings in global oil prices.

Jet fuel for domestic airlines will now cost Rs 115 per litre, up from Rs 104.927, industry sources said. The new rate will be locked in for up to three years for airlines that opt to participate in the government-backed price stabilisation scheme. Airlines that do not opt for the scheme will pay market-linked prices, currently around Rs 142 per litre, similar to international carriers.

Those opting into the price stabilisation scheme will continue to receive ATF at Rs 115 per litre, insulated from global benchmark fluctuations. While non-participating carriers will benefit from price declines, they will also face higher costs when international rates rise.

Sources said the scheme is completely voluntary, and airlines will have to take a call if they want to participate in it.

Under the voluntary scheme, participating airlines will pay a fixed free-on-board (FOB) benchmark price of Rs 86.32 per litre, plus airport charges, oil company margins and applicable taxes, resulting in an effective selling price of Rs 115 per litre in Delhi, Rs 114.5 in Mumbai and Rs 139 in Chennai.

The new rate compares with a below-market level of about Rs 105 per litre in Delhi, which had remained unchanged for more than two months after the government allowed only a partial pass-through of higher global fuel costs triggered by the outbreak of the West Asia conflict in late February. The freeze had led to losses for oil marketing companies on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), similar to pressures seen in petrol, diesel and LPG segments.